Ramsdale vs Raya: Pundit has his say on Arsenal keeper situation

Arsenal’s pursuit of David Raya from Brentford comes as a surprise to some, given that Aaron Ramsdale is considered one of the best goalkeepers in England and has recently signed a new contract with the club.

The reason Raya is being made available for transfer is that he is approaching the final 12 months of his contract with Brentford, and the club wants to avoid losing him on a free transfer next season.

Signing Raya could be a sensible move for Arsenal as it provides them with two top-quality goalkeepers in their squad, which will be crucial for a demanding campaign in both domestic competitions and the Champions League.

However, with two excellent goalkeepers vying for the number one spot, it creates competition for the starting position. Alan Hutton, a former Aston Villa player, believes that Raya will likely be the preferred choice and this could present a challenge for Ramsdale to reestablish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal. The competition between the two keepers could intensify as the season progresses, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

“If you are Ramsdale at this moment in time having just signed a new deal and the club bring in a new goalkeeper who is going to be number one, how does he feel? Terrible, I imagine.

“The only thing I can think of that Raya is good with his feet, his distribution is good. This is a team that is arguably going to try and win the Premier League so you need a strong squad so that could be the reason.“

Raya was one of the best goalkeepers in England last season, so he certainly will not be afraid to challenge Ramsdale for the number-one spot.

This type of competition brings out the best in both players, but there will only be one winner and it might not be Ramsdale.

