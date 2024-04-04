Ramsdale warned about a move to Premier League rivals

Aaron Ramsdale has emerged as a potential transfer target for Newcastle United following the loss of his first-team position at Arsenal.

Despite being one of the top goalkeepers in the league, Ramsdale found himself displaced at Arsenal after the club signed David Raya.

The Gunners have since elevated Raya to the starting role, leaving Ramsdale to feature primarily in domestic cup competitions.

Unsatisfied with his current situation, Ramsdale is reportedly considering a move to a new club in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United and Chelsea have both been linked with a potential move for the goalkeeper, as both clubs need reinforcements in the goalkeeping department.

Among the interested parties, Newcastle United appears to be the most serious contender, with reports suggesting they are prepared to make a concerted effort to secure Ramsdale’s signature.

However, Alan Hutton has issued a cautionary note to Ramsdale regarding the competition he may face from Nick Pope, should he opt to join Newcastle United, which could potentially result in a recurrence of his current predicament.

Hutton told Football Insider:

“For as long as I’ve played the game, you always knew who the number-one was.

“You had a good back-up who would come in because goalkeepers rarely miss games.

“Newcastle getting Ramsdale would be a great signing.

“Your only problem with that is you then have him and Pope.

“Would Pope become number-two?

“There’s a whole decision to make again.

“If Ramsdale moves, he wants to be number-one, he does not want to be in the same situation that he’s in right now at Arsenal.”

Ramsdale has to be sure he is making a good decision to leave us because there are just a few clubs that have space for him to be their first choice.

