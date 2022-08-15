Ramsdale warned his mistake against Leicester City could cost him a World Cup place

Aaron Ramsdale is one of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League, and his good form has earned him three England caps.

He is battling with Everton’s Jordan Pickford to become the country’s first choice goalie.

With the World Cup approaching fast, each player will be keen to ensure they stay in good form so that they can be England’s number one in the competition.

Ramsdale started the season well and helped Arsenal keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

However, he was shaky in the Gunners’ next game against Leicester City and conceded two goals in a 4-2 victory.

The first Foxes goal showed his lack of communication with William Saliba, and he should probably have done better for their second, scored by James Maddison.

Daily Mail’s George Bond believes he should be worried about his World Cup place if he continues to underperform. He writes in his column:

“The 24-year-old’s excellent first season at Arsenal was notable for a lack of conceding ‘giveaway’ goals that he should have done better with.

“James Maddison’s shot on Saturday was struck hard and low but straight at Ramsdale. This is not the time for him to start letting shots — and doubt in Southgate’s mind — creep in.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale remains one of the finest goalies around, and the former Bournemouth man has done a great job since he moved to the Emirates.

His mistakes against Leicester don’t happen often, and we expect him to bounce back in his next match.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for all Gooners to savour….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids