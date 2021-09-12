Ramsdale was a nice surprise and another clean sheet

Surprise pick proves worthy of being number one! (Shenel)

Although it is nice to see an Arsenal win and get up and running in the season we still have a long way to go.

But of course keeping a clean sheet will and should help the confidence in the defence and the goalkeeper.

Yes we only played Norwich but it’s nice to see that after three games we finally managed to keep a clean sheet and it wasn’t Bernd Leno in goal.

I was surprised if I am honest that Mikel Arteta picked Aaron Ramsdale and left Leno on the bench. I don’t know why, but I expected to see Leno in goal although I don’t think he is deserving to be our number one. Normally he is between the sticks though.

For once I agreed with the goalkeeping choice and Ramsdale didn’t disappoint. At times he was tested but if he continues in this form then he will very quickly justify why we have bought him and I hope Arteta doesn’t choose Leno for the next game because the best thing for Ramsdale will be consistency and trust from the manager.

But who knows maybe this will propel Leno in to working harder to really push to being first choice, and healthy competition isn’t always a bad thing.

So finally we have our first Premier League win and our first three points of the season and although it only brought about one goal and a nervy game, it is a goal we are grateful for and hopefully we can push on and quietly go about our own business without focusing on what others around us are doing.

And then and only then will we see our team build and climb up the table.

Next up is an away trip to Burnley, so the tests keep coming, but we have to play each game as it comes and see what happens.

But finally we have arrived in the league!. Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_