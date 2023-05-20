Ramsdale won’t accept that Arsenal have “bottled it” – in fact we should be proud of our season

Hello Gooners, Can I ask you a question? Realistically, did you really expect Arteta and his boys to win the Premier League at the first time of asking? I know you hoped they could manage to do so, but I bet that deep down, you always knew City would do it. If so, why should you be bothered by those accusing Arsenal of being title bottlers?

Like Aaron Ramsdale, look at the brighter side of Arsenal’s achievements, one of which is getting back to Champions League football next season, and see them as a success.

“This narrative of ‘bottled it’ is an easy way out,” he told The Times. “It’s just a quick, cheap narrative from certain people who have not actually gone digging into the stories of what we’ve achieved.

“And some people are saying it and forgetting that other teams in other years have had the same experience as us by missing out on the title by a certain number of points. For us, we are disappointed but extremely proud of ourselves as well.

“I also think it’s very hard to say that with a team [City] who have won it in five of the last six years, gone on an 11-game winning streak, and will potentially win the treble. So we have to be realistic as well.”

Yes, Arsenal are not winning the 2022–23 season, but I bet when this season is remembered, Arsenal’s resurgence will make up most of that report. It will be written how, out of nowhere, Arsenal entered the title race and gave Manchester City a run for their money.

For this season, lessons have been learned; hopefully, Arteta and his boys will complete what they started next term. We will certainly be more experienced and know what to expect, and I am confident we will have an even better squad for Arteta to choose from as well..

