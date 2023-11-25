Ramsdale’s chance to shine, and Raya will be right behind him at Brentford

Arsenal vs. Brentford: A Chance for Ramsdale to Shine by Noah

You can’t help but feel like Aaron Ramsdale has been hard done by Arsenal. After playing a crucial part in our title charge and signing a long-term deal in May of last year, he has been left on the fringes since the arrival of David Raya from Brentford.

Despite Mikel Arteta’s claims that the two keepers would receive equal opportunities to prove themselves, today will only be Ramsdale’s 2nd start in the last 15 games. His only other appearance came against West Ham as we fielded a lineup full of fringe players, shipped 3 goals (None of which were Ramsdale’s fault), and bowed out of the FA Cup.

Recently, Ramsdale’s father, Nick Ramsdale, has come out and said “Aaron’s lost his smile” since he’s been overtaken as the #1. While many agree with Nick, others have lashed out at him for potentially creating unrest between the 2 keepers.

Raya has since come out with some really professional comments to diffuse the situation: “We push each other every day in training: when he’s a little bit down, I push him, and when I’m a little bit down he does the same.”

This really highlights the unbreakable bond between this Arsenal bunch at the moment, and I think it is great that they are looking out for each other, despite the competition for places.

Due to Raya being ineligible to play against his parent club, Ramsdale must be licking his lips for the opportunity to prove what he’s all about today against Brentford. I think he will rise to the occasion and show what a massive player he is. I can’t wait for him to rile up the fans at the Gtech Community Stadium and up the tempo of the game.

As we know, class is permanent, and Ramsdale has proven his class to us time and time and time again. Whether it’s his heroics at Anfield, or that save against Leicester, Ramsdale has always been a safe pair of hands, so fans should rest easy when they see him in net.

When all is said and done, we are lucky to have 2 quality keepers at Arsenal in Raya and Ramsdale. No matter who is in the net, I know we can win, and I am so excited for us to have a Nice kick about with the boys…..

Let us know your opinions on the goalkeeping situation!!!

Come on you Gooners!!!

Noah Mroueh

Just for interest – Here is the latest breakdown of Stats between our two keepers……

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…