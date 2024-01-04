Ramsdale’s former teammate reveals what the England star is thinking

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale finds himself at a career crossroads after losing his position as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper this season. Despite being a fan favourite and widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in England last season, Ramsdale faces competition from new signing David Raya, who has become the preferred option in the Premier League and Champions League.

Ramsdale has been limited to playing in domestic cup games, and this situation is less than ideal for the English goalkeeper. With the Euro 2024 tournament approaching later in the year, Ramsdale risks losing his spot in the England national team due to reduced playing time.

Former teammate Billy Sharp has discussed the challenges Ramsdale might be facing in light of his current situation, shedding light on what the goalkeeper may be thinking at this juncture in his career.

He tells Talk Sport:

“When you have got two goalkeepers who want to be No. 1, it is always going to be the case.

“I think he would probably want to move but Arsenal probably don’t want to see him go because he is a top-quality goalkeeper.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is one of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League, and we understand that he does not like sitting on the bench.

However, the coach has the final say, and he has to do the talking on the training ground to convince Mikel Arteta to hand him a second chance.

