Ramsey and Wilshere: Arsenal icons facing crossroads in coaching careers

A few weeks ago, I spoke about Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere, both young enough to still be playing and who, if not for injuries, could still be part of Arsenal’s midfield. Instead, they have taken their first steps into the world of management.

The irony is that both took charge of their respective clubs on the final day of the Football League season and against each other. It seems unfair that Wilshere did not lose either of his two games as interim boss at Norwich, yet his four points were not enough for him to be considered for the job full time.

Meanwhile, Ramsey did not win any of his three matches in the Cardiff dugout, collecting two points, not enough to keep the Bluebirds in the Championship. Yet reports in Wales suggest the club would still consider him for the permanent position, possibly even as a player-manager.

Contrasting roles and contrasting expectations

Rambo, to be fair, had a tougher task than his ex-teammate. He carried the responsibility of keeping his boyhood club in the division, a lot of pressure and emotion to place on someone with no coaching experience. Super Jack, on the other hand, led a team in mid-table with little to play for, meaning the Canaries could express themselves freely with no consequences on their results.

It is believed the 33-year-old is disappointed not to have made the shortlist at Carrow Road, especially after stepping away from his role with Arsenal’s Under-18s to develop his career. The twist of fate is that his former midfield partner has more chance of starting the next campaign as a manager, despite being the one less receptive to the path.

He has played so little this year that some might forget the 34-year-old is not yet retired. He was simply doing his employers a favour while injured. That is also the reason Vincent Tan asked him to step in this April, and the only real reason he is being considered for the permanent job now.

The sentimental pull of South Wales

Quite simply, Cardiff City are a mess. Very few will be lining up to apply for the vacancy, and this feels like a transparent attempt by the owner to generate goodwill from a fanbase furious about dropping to League One — swapping places with Wrexham.

That is huge news in Wales. Six years ago, the capital was hosting Premier League football while Wrexham were a non-league club. Mr Tan is banking on the idea that keeping one of their own involved will help maintain some supporter faith as they prepare for third-tier football for the first time in 22 years.

To do that, he needs to appeal to Ramsey’s loyalty. Now a free agent, managing at the Cardiff City Stadium might be the more comfortable option. It is believed he returned to South Wales because he wants his young children to grow up there. His son is part of Cardiff’s academy.

Having earned serious money in North London and Turin, money is not the driving factor. It would take a truly exciting opportunity to convince him to uproot his family again, or to live apart from them half the week. On a purely footballing level, options may be limited.

Ramsey is now where Wilshere was a few years ago, coming to terms with the reality that the mind may still be willing, but the body is not. His personal target has long been to play in one more World Cup. That would be the perfect stage for our three-time FA Cup winner to say farewell.

But he has experienced enough of football’s darker side to know fairy tales are not guaranteed. His hamstring issues are severe and persistent. Surgery has not resolved the problem, and it is difficult to justify investing in a player still undergoing rehabilitation.

He does have a one-year option on his current contract, which theoretically gives him time to make it to the tournament in America, Canada and Mexico. But Cardiff may only be able to offer a wage based on what he contributes off the pitch — hence the logic behind a player-manager compromise.

Few players with medals from England, Italy and Scotland would consider League One, but Ramsey may love his nation enough to do it for a year. The Dragons have selected from the lower leagues before, but it may come down to an honest conversation with Craig Bellamy.

As a former player himself, the Wales boss may value his captain’s leadership and experience and want him on the plane, if they qualify. However, if Bellamy makes it clear that League One football rules out a fourth international tournament, it may be time for Ramsey to hang up his boots.

If either Ramsey or Wilshere are looking for a new role, perhaps Mikel Arteta could find space for them on his staff?

Once a Gunner, always a Gunner.

Dan

