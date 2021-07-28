Ramsey could make an unimaginable transfer back to England

Aaron Ramsey is reportedly being lined up for a move back to England with Tottenham.

The Arsenal fan favourite has had a torrid time in Italy where he plays for Juventus at the moment.

He joined the Old Lady for free in 2019 after failing to reach an agreement with Arsenal over a new contract.

The Gunners have since moved on from him and are rebuilding the squad he left behind.

However, he is struggling for a place in the current Juve side and has now been linked with a return to England.

Todofichajes says Wolves and Tottenham want to sign him, but Spurs have the upper hand at the moment.

This is because their bid to sign him is being led by Fabio Paratici, who landed him for Juve.

The report even claims that Paratici has already contacted his former employers over the midfielder.

Ramsey didn’t impress every Arsenal fan with the manner in which he left the club, but he would destroy the remaining respect some fans still have for him if he moves to Tottenham.

As he approaches the end of his footballing career, it remains unclear if he would bother himself on what Arsenal fans think when making a transfer decision.