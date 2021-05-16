Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Ramsey desires Arsenal return as Juventus puts him up for sale

Fabrizio Romano claims that Aaron Ramsey wants a return to Arsenal as he continues to struggle at Juventus.

The Welshman left the Gunners for Juve in 2019 after struggling to agree to terms of a new deal.

Arsenal had initially offered him a deal that would have made him one of the top earners at the Emirates, but they withdraw their offer later and he had no choice but to leave.

His contract at Juve is lucrative, but he has hardly returned the faith shown in him by the Bianconeri because of poor form and persistent injuries.

He has been transfer-listed by the former Italian champions and the Premier League is where he might end up.

Romano says he is suffering in Italy and Arsenal knows that he wants to return to the Emirates.

Arsenal is currently rebuilding their team and there is no guarantee they want a player like Ramsey who won’t guarantee them the needed impact.

He told The Arsenal Lounge as quoted by Express Sports: “Aaron Ramsey would love to join Arsenal again.

“At Juventus he is struggling, he’s not playing, many injuries.

“He will be on the market 100 percent, he will be available, if Arsenal want to go for Ramsey, they know they have the chance.

“But at the moment there’s nothing advanced or serious with Ramsey yet.”

