Ramsey reveals his Arsenal teammates helped him to pick his latest club

Aaron Ramsey has revealed that he spoke with some of his former Arsenal teammates who are French before he joined Nice.

He terminated his contract at Juventus by mutual consent and joined the Ligue 1 side shortly after that was finalised.

Since the Welshman left Arsenal to join Juve in 2019, he has had interest from some Premier League clubs.

However, when he decided to leave the Italian side, he moved to Nice in France, in a surprising transfer.

He has now spoken about making the decision, and he claims the French players he shared the dressing room with at Arsenal helped him to make the decision.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I have spoken to a lot of players from my days at Arsenal.

“I played with many French players who have experienced the French league so I spoke to a lot of them in the last few weeks.

“They told me a lot about this league, how good and technical it is. They told me about the history of the club and I was very interested in that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has had so many French players, and they almost signed a new one every summer under Arsene Wenger.

If Ramsey needed help from people from that country then the perfect place for him to start would be with his former teammates.

Injuries curtailed the midfielder’s time at Juventus, and he will hope that is not the case at Nice.

The new club will give him enough playing chances, which he needs to prepare for the World Cup later this year.

