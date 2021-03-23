Ramsey set to make shock Premier League return

Aaron Ramsey remains a popular figure among Arsenal fans and some of them wouldn’t mind having him back at the Emirates.

The midfielder left them for Juventus on a free transfer in 2019 and has been struggling for his new team.

He made a fine start at the Italian side, but he has been one of their poorest players in this frustrating campaign.

His constant injuries has seen Andrea Pirlo rely more on the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Arthur.

This summer would see them overhaul their team and reports have tipped Ramsey to leave them.

Calciomercato says the Welshman could be in line for a return to the Premier League where Liverpool wants to sign him.

The Reds face the prospect of losing Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer and they could bring Ramsey in as a replacement.

Wijnaldum has rejected Liverpool’s recent contract offers and it seems that they have done their best to keep him and are now prepared to lose him.

Arsenal has also been linked with a return for Ramsey, but it seems that Mikel Arteta would rather focus on his other options.

Juve signed him for free, but they should make good money from his sale considering that he remains a fine midfielder.

Would you prefer to have Ramsey back at the Emirates?