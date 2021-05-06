Ramsey very open to an Arsenal return as his Juventus nightmare continues

Aaron Ramsey would jump at the chance of returning to Arsenal as the Welshman struggles to make an impact at Juventus, according to a report.

Arsenal withdrew their new contract offer in 2019 and he left the club for Juventus that year.

He had been arguably Arsenal’s most important player in his final season at the club and helped them to reach the final of the Europa League.

However, they couldn’t meet his contract demands and withdrew their offer as he hesitated to sign it.

His move to Juventus was hailed as a major capture for the Italian side, but it hasn’t worked out so far.

Injuries and other fitness issues have limited Ramsey’s impact in Turin and the Italians might find it smarter to offload him while they can.

Il Bianconeri says the midfielder knows that his time in Italy is limited and Juventus has started to work on selling him.

It says Ramsey wants a return to the Premier League, where he enjoyed the best spell of his career.

He has interest from teams back in England with the report saying Everton has a strong desire to land him.

However, Ramsey’s priority is to return to Arsenal and he would jump at the chance of playing at the Emirates again.