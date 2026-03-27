Ranger sets their asking price for Arsenal target

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Rangers star Emmanuel Fernandez, with a potential summer move to the Emirates being discussed.

The defender has been in excellent form over the last few months, attracting attention from top clubs across Europe. Arsenal are eager to win the race for his signature, while Rangers are a club willing to sell their standout players to ensure they receive maximum value.

Fernandez’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and Rangers appear open to letting him leave at the end of the season if the right offer is made. According to a report on Give Me Sport, the Scottish club could be seeking up to £40 million for the player’s services.

Transfer Considerations for Arsenal

The Gunners will need to be prepared to meet Rangers’ valuation if they are serious about adding Fernandez to their squad. The club already has several transfer targets in mind, and they have established a reasonable assessment of Fernandez’s worth. If they are convinced of his quality, the fee should not pose a major obstacle.

Rangers face a balancing act as they rebuild their team. While they would prefer to retain Fernandez because he is a key part of their current plans, they are likely to accept a significant offer that reflects his value. For Arsenal, timing and financial readiness will be crucial if they hope to secure the defender before other clubs intervene.

Future Impact on the Gunners

Adding Fernandez to the squad could strengthen Arsenal’s defensive options and provide depth in key areas. His recent form suggests that he is capable of performing at a high level consistently, which is precisely what top clubs look for when making summer acquisitions.

With the transfer market becoming increasingly competitive, Arsenal will need to act decisively to ensure they do not miss out on a player who could contribute immediately. If negotiations progress smoothly and the valuation meets both parties’ expectations, a move to the Emirates could be completed successfully.