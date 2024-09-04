Rangers boss ready to “try to cause an upset” against Arsenal Women in UWCL qualifier

Arsenal women kick off their 2024-25 campaign with a clash against Rangers women in the UEFA women’s Champions League Round 1 group qualifiers. According to ex-Lioness and current Rangers women’s coach Jo Potter, the Gunner women are under pressure to deliver.

After failing to qualify for last season’s Champions League, the Gunners will be keen to force their way into the 2024-25 UWCL, whatever it takes.

According to Potter, Arsenal is under pressure to overcome the disappointments of the last season’s Champions League qualifier and meet the expectations of defeating Rangers. She suggests that they know they’re not favorites. However, she knows Arsenal has done their homework on them; even so, they’ll try to upset them.

The Rangers women’s boss admitted: “I think we have pulled out the highest seeded team available in the draw, so it is tough, but that is what it is there for.

“There is a bit of pressure on them to get out of this stage because they didn’t do it last year, so they have got to make sure that they are doing their homework on us, particularly as we are the first team up.

“The whole emphasis will be on them [Arsenal] to beat us because that is probably what everybody expects, so we have got to try and take a little bit of an advantage of that.

“We have had good conversations with the group and the players about how we are going to play, how we are going to set up, what that looks like, and we are going to go down there and try to cause an upset.”

Arsenal will have to be at their best versus Rangers. Gladly, Jonas Eidevall will have a full squad, except just Victoria Pelova and Lina Hurtig, for that clash. If he can find his best 11 and come up with the best tactics, like playing from the back and taking advantage of the many corners they win, there may be nothing to worry about when Rangers come visiting this weekend at Meadow Park.

Fixture details

Date: Wednesday 4th September

Kick Off: 7:30 pm UK

Venue: Mangata Pay UK Stadium, Meadow Park

Do you think we can do it Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle M

