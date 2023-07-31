Rangers could revive their interest in Arsenal star after his pre-season struggles

Rangers want to add Arsenal man Auston Trusty to their squad in this transfer window after the American struggled to get chances with Arsenal during pre-season.

The defender joined the Gunners last year but spent the last season on loan at Birmingham City, where he was one of their key players.

The Gunners saw potential in him before adding the 24-year-old to their roster, but he is now struggling to get a chance in their team.

He had been hoping to get chances to impress during the pre-season tour of the United States, but that never happened.

This has opened the door for him to leave again and the Daily Record reveals Rangers could make a move for him in this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trusty does not seem good enough for Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal gaffer has hardly looked at him during the preparations for the new campaign.

This means his best option to play next season would be to leave the club, which should encourage Rangers to make their move for him as soon as possible.

At 24, he does not need to keep going out on loan and we should be more than happy to offload him permanently, so he can build a career for himself.