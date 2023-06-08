Rangers want Arsenal defender but money could be a problem

Scottish giants Rangers have shown interest in Arsenal’s Auston Trusty, but their pursuit of the player may be hindered by financial constraints.

The American defender, who has yet to make an appearance for the Gunners, has spent the majority of his time at the club out on loan. After completing a loan spell at Birmingham City, where he featured in over 40 league games, Trusty is eager for a chance in Arsenal’s first team.

However, breaking into the starting lineup would be challenging due to the competition ahead of him in the current squad. As a result, Arsenal may consider sending him out on loan again or opting for a permanent sale.

Rangers, aiming to reclaim the league title and challenge Celtic’s dominance, see an opportunity to acquire Trusty and bolster their squad. Nevertheless, Football Scotland suggests that the Scottish side may struggle to meet Arsenal’s financial demands and secure the player’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trusty did well on loan at Birmingham last season and is a player we probably should give a chance.

He is expected to be in pre-season training with the rest of the boys and if he does well, we could keep him as one of the first-team options at the Emirates.

