Rangnick blames VAR for Man United defeat to Arsenal

It was certainly an eventful day at the Emirates with a really exciting match with end-to-end football. But the busiest man on the pitch today was the referee, who spent longer talking to the VAR ref and looking at the replays than he did refereeing the game!
Nuno Tavares’ goal that gave us a very early lead was uncontentious, but our second was very weird as Nketiah’s goal was correctly ruled out by VAR for offide, but then strangely we were awarded a penalty for the foul on Saka just before we scored! Saka very bravely took the penalty again and made no mistake.
Then very quickly Cristiano Ronaldo got one back and United were back in the game. Fernandes crazily missed a penalty that would have made the game level again. Cue the Arsenal cheers!.
In the second half Ronaldo scored yet again, but was ruled off for being inches offside. And to cap it off, the United boss believes that Arsenal’s third goal was also offside. Rangnick told BTSport (transcribed by the Guardian) said afterwards: “We showed an improved performance, but in the end, it’s a disappointing result. We bounced back well from the early goal and had numerous chances to score more goals. The only weak side of our performance was that we didn’t defend well inside and around box.
“For me there were also three unlucky VAR decisions. The third goal of Arsenal was clearly offside, David [de Gea] said to me he couldn’t see the ball. The second goal of Cristiano was definitely not offside. There was another handball decision in the first half. We were not happy with those VAR decisions, but it was an improved performance. It would have helped us a lot if [the missed penalty] was the equaliser and would have changed the whole game. But we didn’t, we hit the post, we hit the post twice, plus the crossbar. So in the end, very unlucky for us. There is nothing about the attitude of the players that we should fault today.”
This VAR rubbish seems to be getting worse in every game and to be honest I am heartily sick of it. Remember when you sawa goal go in and you could celebrate straight away.
In my opinion it is making a mockery of the game!
ManU should have had two players off on red too. Arsenal won because we wanted it more.
I thought our penalty was a penalty, so correct by VAR and for me the only contentious decision was their penalty. Yes Tavares arm was in a strange place but the ball came over it without hitting it and, i thought ESR headed the ball on to it 6 inches away when because of three players all jumping, he couldn’t bring it down, it just got struck, ball to hand surely but VAR gave it. We were under the cosh and the only reason utd lost was because they missed the penalty, nothing else. You cant blame VAR for utd losing and us winning.
Might i add, if it wasn’t for VAR awarding us the correct penalty, i think it would have been a completely different result.
. Losing managers always blame VAR like they always used to blame referees. Strangely winning managers always praise VAR. Clearly VAR is great for the game adding drama to the game as well as getting the close decisions right. Bruno missing the penalty changed the game but that had nothing to do with VAR. Perfect day as Ronaldo scored but we won. After losing 3 games we were supposed to win we have won 2 we were supposed to lose. Top 6 looking good now.