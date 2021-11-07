Ranieri tells Arsenal which Watford player to look out for

So the game against Watford is nearly upon us, and today is the day that Arsenal are aiming to reach the 10-game mark without losing, which seemed unthinkable just a couple of months ago. If this game was being played on a computer then Arsenal would be very hot favourites in the esports betting, but thinks are not so clearcut when the game is played on grass.

The Hornets are never an easy hurdle to get over, and their new coach Claudio Ranieri has now had time to get his ideas across to his team in training, and will be looking for an improved attitude on the pitch as well. “This week we worked around the defensive line, but also in our training sessions we looked at how we attack, defend, everything,” Ranieri told watfordfc.com.

“We always do something different [in training] to help the team.

“It’s not easy for a Head Coach to change the mentality, and the players must understand the philosophy. I want to speak to their brain and their heart.”

The Italian also told the media that he was most looking forward the return of Emmanuel Dennis from suspension ahead of this game, and he thinks that the hot-headed Nigerian centre-forward could be the one to trouble the Gunners the most today. “[Dennis] is a very talented player. He’s fast, has good skill, always runs straight to the goal – I love these kinds of players. I missed him in the Southampton match and I think he can have a very good match against Arsenal.”

The ex-Bruges striker had a goal and two assists in his last match at Everton and can be very tricky, but his 5 yellow cards already this season shows he lacks a bit of discipline. Our back line will have to be on their toes to keep him quiet today.

But Ranieri is also aware that Arsenal are no pushovers, but is hoping his team can put up a better fight. He continued. “On Sunday we will play against a very good team, a very good manager. Now we have to do our best to do something good,”

“Every manager has his idea and the Arsenal players understand what [Mikel] Arteta wants. I’ve watched Arsenal play with a lot of quality, when they counter attack they are fantastic and it is very similar to Arsene Wenger’s counter attack. We must be careful of it.

“I’m awaiting a difficult match, but I’m sure for Arsenal it will be a difficult match too.”

But back at home, whichever team Arteta picks, I am sure Arsenal will continue their rise up the table….