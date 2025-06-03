Ranking Arsenal’s 2024 Summer Signings from Worst to Best

The transfer window officially opened on the 1st of June, giving clubs the green light to begin signing and registering players. For Arsenal, the aim will be to act swiftly in the market to secure priority targets before the squad regroups for pre-season. As we await the next wave of arrivals, now seems like a perfect moment to revisit and assess the five signings from the 2024 summer window.
Following the conclusion of another ultimately frustrating campaign, supporters have had time to reflect on how each new recruit performed in their debut season. Here are my individual ratings for each of Arsenal’s five signings from last summer.
Mixed Fortunes for the New Arrivals
Raheem Sterling – 3/10
This one is quite straightforward. The former Manchester City winger was one of Arsenal’s poorest performers, despite being given numerous chances. He managed just one goal in all competitions, which came in the EFL Cup against Bolton Wanderers. Although he did register five assists, it was a disappointing return overall. Even considering he arrived as a short-term solution, fans expected far more from such an experienced player.
Neto – 4/10
Signed on loan from Bournemouth after Arsenal failed to land Joan Garcia, Neto was cup-tied due to already featuring in the EFL Cup. This rendered him ineligible for most domestic games, and he made just one appearance for the Gunners, in the final Champions League league phase match against Girona. His rating reflects the lack of opportunities rather than poor performances.
Riccardo Calafiori – 5/10
Calafiori showed real promise when available, particularly with his attacking qualities and surprisingly strong finishing. However, persistent injuries limited him to just 29 appearances. He was never able to gain momentum, and while Myles Lewis-Skelly’s emergence further limited his game time, it was fitness that truly held him back. Still only 23, the Italian remains a long-term asset.
Merino and Raya Impress for Different Reasons
Mikel Merino – 7/10
The Spaniard had a slow start but turned things around in an unexpected way. Signed from Real Sociedad to bolster midfield strength, Merino found himself playing as a makeshift centre-forward after injuries decimated the attack. He scored six goals and provided four assists in that unfamiliar role before moving back to midfield. While his contributions in midfield were inconsistent, his adaptability and end product as a forward were a pleasant surprise.
David Raya – 9/10
Arsenal’s best signing of the summer. Raya, whose loan move from Brentford was made permanent, repaid the club’s faith by winning the Golden Glove for the second consecutive season. Calm under pressure and reliable in possession, he solidified his status as Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper and proved the decision to move on from Aaron Ramsdale was the correct one.
These are my thoughts, but I would love to hear yours. Gooners, what are your ratings for last summer’s signings?
BENJAMIN KENNETH
I agree with the ratings. Raya’s ball handling ability to deal with crossings and distributions are good upgrades from Ramsdale’s
Merino played the left-sided AM role well, but Rice seemed to have higher work rate there and I can’t wait to watch Rice taking the direct free-kicks again
As for Calafiori, I hope he wouldn’t be as injury-prone if his main position becomes CB. This positional change could happen if Saliba or Magalhaes leaves
Why are you always mentioning Saliba or Gabriel leaving? Do you wanna send either of them away?
Based on the reports, they’re asking for huge salary increase, hence the dragging negotiation with Arsenal since several months ago
They will leave mate if we don’t show we are ambitious
You are really generous giving 3 for Sterling and 4 for Neto. Both have given Arsenal absolutely nothing. Raya 9 is a bit generous, he has made great saves but many many errors. I think you have over marked on those 3 100%.
Raya – 9.5
Back-to-back golden glove award winner. Absolutely outstanding signing!
Neto – 5
Brought in as backup, which is what he was. Impossible to judge a player on just one performance, so he gets a standard 5.
Calafiori – 6.5
Has shown some huge potential, and some poor positional sense at times, in a difficult debut season consistently disrupted by injury. Work to do with him, but I am very excited to see him next season fully fit.
Merino – 7
Yet another player who’s season was badly affected by injury. Brought in to beef the squad up rather than be a transformative signing like Rice was, and he did just that. He was a mixed bag in midfield, but put in an excellent performance as our make-shift striker.
Sterling – 0
If I cannot give a minus, then it’s a zero because it was as if he was playing for the opposition at times, he was that bad. I remember when we signed him, most fans were ok with it and financials of the deal, but I don’t think anyone could imagine just how shocking he would be.
Lucy78.
Excellent your comments and punctuations I can notice your knowledge of the game.
Congratulations.
😂
The usual childlike comment :). Go on…try using your brain! Just once, see if you can do it.
First off it Wasn’t a comment .
Secondly why not try using one of your other accounts ? Oh yea That’s right they are all banned .
Thanks Georgy, I try my best.
Lucy78,
Your statement that most fans were fine with the Sterling signing, you must have been reading different postings than me. And I for one thought it was a terrible and desperate last minute signing to be honest. But it’s nothing new really, it’s not the first time that we have a last day dash in the transfer window, and no doubt it won’t be the last time either.
Raya fantastic, Merino decent, the rest, total mismanagement of priorities and why this season was a letdown. Arteta has to take responsibility for this. We continue to prioritise the wrong positions and I’m getting a strong feeling we end this summer without sesko or gyokeres. Certainly won’t be holding my breath for a LW, because the “perfect” one isn’t available and apparently we can only buy perfect ones that tick every single box. I really want to have the willpower to not even check transfer news all summer but I know I will be checking every day and frustrate myself. Just remember it’s been what, 20+ years since Arsenal actually went into a season with a 100% ready to compete squad. So don’t expect anything this summer honestly . There’s always an excuse for this club.
Nothing wrong with the signings, they were exactly what Arteta wanted. His “perfect” striker didn’t want to move over the Summer, so they was no one else to improve us.
We always bring in a LB, and Sterling was just an embarrassment quite frankly; he’s just collecting a check at this point.
Recruitment was not a problem last Summer, it’s not what did us in. The problem was the referee bias against us, VAR against us, and the ball that cost us the game in the cup game against Newcastle.
I think Calafiori will yet prove a good signing in the months to come. I hope so.
He just needs to overcome his injury misfortunes.