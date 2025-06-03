Ranking Arsenal’s 2024 Summer Signings from Worst to Best

The transfer window officially opened on the 1st of June, giving clubs the green light to begin signing and registering players. For Arsenal, the aim will be to act swiftly in the market to secure priority targets before the squad regroups for pre-season. As we await the next wave of arrivals, now seems like a perfect moment to revisit and assess the five signings from the 2024 summer window.

Following the conclusion of another ultimately frustrating campaign, supporters have had time to reflect on how each new recruit performed in their debut season. Here are my individual ratings for each of Arsenal’s five signings from last summer.

Mixed Fortunes for the New Arrivals

Raheem Sterling – 3/10

This one is quite straightforward. The former Manchester City winger was one of Arsenal’s poorest performers, despite being given numerous chances. He managed just one goal in all competitions, which came in the EFL Cup against Bolton Wanderers. Although he did register five assists, it was a disappointing return overall. Even considering he arrived as a short-term solution, fans expected far more from such an experienced player.

Neto – 4/10

Signed on loan from Bournemouth after Arsenal failed to land Joan Garcia, Neto was cup-tied due to already featuring in the EFL Cup. This rendered him ineligible for most domestic games, and he made just one appearance for the Gunners, in the final Champions League league phase match against Girona. His rating reflects the lack of opportunities rather than poor performances.

Riccardo Calafiori – 5/10

Calafiori showed real promise when available, particularly with his attacking qualities and surprisingly strong finishing. However, persistent injuries limited him to just 29 appearances. He was never able to gain momentum, and while Myles Lewis-Skelly’s emergence further limited his game time, it was fitness that truly held him back. Still only 23, the Italian remains a long-term asset.

Merino and Raya Impress for Different Reasons

Mikel Merino – 7/10

The Spaniard had a slow start but turned things around in an unexpected way. Signed from Real Sociedad to bolster midfield strength, Merino found himself playing as a makeshift centre-forward after injuries decimated the attack. He scored six goals and provided four assists in that unfamiliar role before moving back to midfield. While his contributions in midfield were inconsistent, his adaptability and end product as a forward were a pleasant surprise.

David Raya – 9/10

Arsenal’s best signing of the summer. Raya, whose loan move from Brentford was made permanent, repaid the club’s faith by winning the Golden Glove for the second consecutive season. Calm under pressure and reliable in possession, he solidified his status as Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper and proved the decision to move on from Aaron Ramsdale was the correct one.

These are my thoughts, but I would love to hear yours. Gooners, what are your ratings for last summer’s signings?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

