Ranking Arsenal’s post-Wenger signings

Arsenal’s squad has changed a lot since Wenger left…

Arsenal have made plenty of changes in the post-Arsene Wenger era, with the team almost unrecognisable to the one the legendary Frenchman left behind.

Here’s a look at the signings made to our senior squad, ranked from worst to best…

Cedric Soares

Okay, this guy has played zero games for us, so it’s a bit harsh to put him last, but he’s also not the most impressive addition and it’s hard to imagine he’ll actually get much playing time or make any meaningful impact at any point.

Denis Suarez

A disaster. Denis Suarez looked a promising signing on loan from Barcelona, but barely got on the pitch and did nothing of note when he did play.

Stephan Lichtsteiner

Well over the will when we got him, Stephan Lichtsteiner spent just one season with us and didn’t really even look like the useful experienced squad player he was supposed to be.

Pablo Mari

We’ve just not seen enough of him yet to make a judgement, but Pablo Mari looks a solid enough purchase, most likely as a squad player for the long term, but time will tell.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos

A reasonably solid player, but certainly not the best in the world by any means. Given his age, he’s probably not going to be a long-term solution for us, which begs the question about how worthwhile this signing really was.

David Luiz

As with Sokratis, David Luiz looks like he joined us too late in his career. Still, after a tough start the Brazilian has looked much improved under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Nicolas Pepe

Aside from some flashes of brilliance, Nicolas Pepe has been a bit underwhelming in his first season with us. Still, the signs are there that he’s a top player who could be important for us if he settles and adjusts to the English game a bit better by the time next season gets going.

Lucas Torreira

A promising signing, Lucas Torreira has had his troubles with injury, but has the makings of a fine Premier League player, particularly if we can build a generally stronger team around him.

William Saliba

Yet to play for us of course, but the William Saliba signing is an exciting one for us. The Frenchman looks one of the biggest prospects in Europe and looks to have it in him to go straight into our starting XI once he links up with the squad.

Dani Ceballos

A fine piece of business on loan, Dani Ceballos might not end up joining us permanently, but will have made an impact in our team even if it’s only a brief stay. A classy and intelligent midfielder, Ceballos would certainly have been higher on this list if not for his injury problems.

Kieran Tierney

When he’s played, he’s really looked the part, and we’re confident Kieran Tierney has it in him to be a top performer for us for years to come. As with so many of our best players, it’s frustrating to see how injuries have affected him, but he’s a hugely promising young player with his best years ahead of him.

Matteo Guendouzi

Despite some moments of sloppiness, there can be no arguing that Matteo Guendouzi was a real find. Once he matures, he’s got the raw ingredients to be a commanding defensive midfield player for us for many years to come.

Bernd Leno

An underrated member of this squad, Bernd Leno has slowly blossomed into a top goalkeeper for us, giving us just what we needed in a position that had been an area of weakness for us for some time.

Gabriel Martinelli

The pick of the bunch for sure – Gabriel Martinelli is a genuine wonderkid who will soon be being talked about like Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho. The Brazilian is still only 18 but has made a tremendous impact in his first season with us, surpassing expectations with such a fast start.