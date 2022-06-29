Raphinha deal once again reveals the flaws in Arsenal’s transfer policies

Every year we seem to write the same thing regarding Arsenal’s transfer policy.
There have been agents in the past who have stated the Gunners are a laughing stock within the industry for how they do business, often dawdling and haggling over every last penny.
Nothing seems to have changed under Edu’s leadership with Chelsea now the favourites to sign Raphinha.
If that happens it will be because we were too slow in our negotiations and not aggressive enough.
I wrote 12 months ago ‘why are we always the club who are linked with players for weeks’ while a Chelsea and Liverpool seem to confirm signings within days of the rumours emerging?
That approach won’t cost us Jesus, it’s a case of when and not if that gets announced.
Yet, it’s been the worst kept secret we were in talks with Man City even before the season ended.
Why does it take so long?
That’s why your find some Gooners reserved, not wanting to believe anything until they see it official on our website.
Some of our fans have pencilled in what our starting 11 will look like, including Raphinha and Tielemans just because the media claim talks are in advanced stages.
I don’t want to put a pin in anyone’s balloon, but as I write this, our only acquisitions have been two youngsters who most have never heard of and a backup keeper.
Spurs who finished above us have strengthened more than us.
Yet I watched YouTubers question if this one of our greatest transfer windows, all on the basis of speculation.
I’m at an age where I been burnt enough not to believe anything till the I’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed.
I spent summers reading it’s when and not if Benzema arrives.
I recall a preseason where the bookies had us odds on to be Luis Suarez’s next destination.
It’s accepted we missed out on Higuain for the same reason we might now miss out on Raphinha.
Some may feel 50-60 million is paying over the odds to improve a position where we do have options.
Yet if Edu identifies him as a target, he should ask Leeds their asking price and quickly decide if he agrees with that valuation.
If not, move on to your next target.
Instead, we play out these sagas thinking Leeds will change their mind.
This is Edu’s job, something he gets paid a lot of money to do.
If he feels a player is overpriced then that’s fair but if we are missing out on Arteta’s first choice targets based on taking too long, that’s not okay.
Dan Smith
We didn’t want to pay what Leeds were asking, and Chelsea did. Different budgets, that’s the difference. I am kinda glad we didnt splash 65m when we already got wingers like Martinelle, Saka, SmithRowe, Nelson and Pepe. Now get Tielemans instead!
Arsenal is a laughing stock when it comes to transfers. Inexperienced negotiators like Edu are letting the club down. If you need a player, pay the transfer fees and move on. I bet you Arsenal will circle around Tielemans until another serious club comes and swoop on him. Bissouma really wanted Arsenal but same disease saw him move to Spurs. Edu should look at himself in the mirror and ask himself this simple question “What am I exactly doing in the transfer markets, sleeping or what?
Edu seems to have quickly moved on to the next target, otherwise we would’ve heard about our new bid on Fabrizio Romano’s or David Ornstein’s Twitter pages. There is nothing wrong in bargaining and using delaying tactics to get the best price for his employer
In fact, Edu has been doing his job brilliantly this summer, by signing two hot prospects before other teams did. Let Chelsea sign the overpriced Raphinha, so they’d have to sell Pulisic, Werner or Hudson-Odoi
Thank you, Infact almost everyone think he is over priced for a position that’s nt urgent to us……. But now they are complaining we didn’t buy him at any price. They will never praise edu for the once he was swift to finish. Meanwhile Chelsea fans have been praising arsenal for wrapping up deals quickly dis summer and lambasting their club for not acting fast since the beginning of the transfer.
I think some fans are still disappointed with Edu over Willian’s performance, which wasn’t Edu’s fault since Willian was assigned into right wing position
He is good player and would not have said no. However its clear he did not want to come to Arsenal. Would have joined us if he did not get his move to Nue camp.
I have had enough of players who don’t want to be at Arsenal on big fat contracts and no way moving them on.
So while sad we could not get him its not the end of the world
Ravi
Our bid of 45m with add ons to 60m was not accepted by Leeds. If they had accepted our bid he would’ve come. Chelsea bid 55m with add ons to make it 60m. A difference of 10m. Its straight money matter
Were we really interested in both Jesus and Raphinha? Only the insiders know.
I am happy, we didn’t splash a lot of cash on Raphinha, once Jesus was sealed. We have mor eurgent needs at LB and possibly im midfield.
Credit to Arsenal for getting it right IMO.
I totally agree with you and the key point you made is “Only the insiders know”. A lot of the messaging is about tactics; nobody has heard of Vieira until he arrived, yet we have been chasing Tielemans since Christmas, only to pull out at the last minute – or have we pulled out? Edu and the team are doing extremely well; let’s allow them to finish their work before judging!
It takes at least 3 to make a transfer deal happen & just because an offer is made it doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s a serious intension to buy, regardless of the media speculation.
The player & Leeds were sensibly waiting for preferred options (Barcelona, Champions league football & the max fee & wages possible). Raphinha was never likely to end up at AFC.
I for one l am glad we are not signing him for that amount being quoted. Chelsea have to show that they are still relevant in the transfer market, following the departure of Abramohvic. What I will never understand about my beloved Arsenal is why we never seem to sign a defensive midfielder 😔
Cody Gakpo is young talented (improving) scores goals, assists forwards…..was once a top target for the gunners.
Save money, buy a top Dutch winger.
First choices are usually the best. Trevor Dearling
Thats not true. I believe Arsenal did not even try to make a bid. Why? Has anyone stated the actual amount of bid placed? No. (it is a sign of lazy journalism and agent/club gimmicks to raise the value of the player) Secondly, if you have Saka with similar or even better statistics (Scored 4 goals against 3 big teams; Chelsea, Utd and spurs), why would you go for Raphinha? I believe for the sake of Saka’s development, signing Raphinha was not called for
We all know Saka is a brilliant player, but he simply can’t play every single game. We need good backups to prevent him burning out like he did at the end of last season….
Admin Pat you have just given a very good reason why Raphinha probably was not keen on coming to Arsenal. Why would we pay over the odds for a back up signing and why would Raphinha be happy to be back up to Saka thus hampering his World Cup selection chances?
Admin raphinha didn’t want to come Arsenal. Is that anyone’s fault? Could you forcibly hire someone who doesn’t want to work for you!
Vipi bro
A player alone does not change the overall fortunes of the team. Well, Leeds with Raphina is an example.
Again, Leicester from no where without highly rates names made it to the first position.
That said, if Raphina were in our budget level spending perhaps that outcome would have been different. The market with ready made stars and Organic blend should be balanced for efficient use of finances.
A player alone does not change the overall fortunes of the team. Well, Leeds with Raphina is an example..
are you sure? Messi at Barca, lewandowski at bayern, Ronaldo at Madrid, Henry at Arsenal. None of these teams would of achieved what they have achieved without those players..
Sure, lets just open up the bottomless money pit and let every club and agent there take us for a ride….I’d rather we didn’t end up becoming the next ManU or spend silly money on someone like Pepe again.
Don’t know why we were so keen on a player who regarded Arsenal as second or third choice to Barcelona who he’ll be agitating for a move to move within a couple of years anyway.
We’ve brought in some good players and there’s weeks to go yet.
for a move to. ‘scuse my poor editing.
I wholly agree with you. Why even bother with a player who thinks he is too good for Arsenal when his current team barely survived relegation! It is nice that he has gone elsewhere. That is a man whose mind is fixated on Barcelona which is no longer the great team it once was. He is just living in illusions!
👍🏿
Once we signed Vieira then Tielemams was off the table immediately. With 100 mill on Jesus buying Rapinha was only possible if we had 400 mill to spend and was nothing more than joke reporting. We have three defensive injury crocks in Tierney Tomiyasu and Partey. Even if we get Martinez we will still be short on the left. Niles has to stay to cover RB. A loan LB should be sourced. If we could sell 29 year old 250k p/w Partey and or Xhaka that would be wise. Then buy one or both of the Lens DM’s.
Well said FF totally agree with you for once
The situation Dan describes has been going on since David Dein left the club.
Cast your minds back to how he sealed deals for DB, TH and PV for example.
That’s why I, personally, put this down to the control that happened when Mr. Kronkie took overall control of the club.
Needless to say, Arsene, gazidis, Mikel and Edu have also to take some blame, but the history points to that terrible decision taken by the, then, board and kronkie to sack DD…. and we have never recovered.
The case of Raphinha seems to have been overblown. I doubt that Raphinha was ever our top priority when we have many young brilliant wingers. I am not sure that Raphinha is an upgrade on Saka or Martinelli. Let us concentrate on Martinez and then perhaps another midfield player. I don’t see Arsenal regretting failure to sign Raphinha. Maybe it is a blessing in disguise that we haven’t signed an over priced player who may not add a lot of value to our team. That man could be better spent on strengthening where we are still weak.
correction: money instead of man.
I agree fully. our priority should be on areas of weakness such as left back. Arsenal should utilise the limited resources on the critical and weak areas
Arsenal can’t win because if we say yes to the asking price half the fans moan we have paid too much, but if we haggle, the other half of the fanbase moan its a flawed methodology. Being realistic, would he come to us to be a bit part player, no of course not. Do we really need him, not in my opinion. Would he replace Saka or Martinelli, no not in my opinion. Is Pepé leaving, it doesn’t look like it at present does it? Edu was being praised yesterday because of his influence on getting in the three players so far, yet today because it looks like Barca favouring Raphinha could end up at Chelsea, now he’s a busted flush! Some people are never happy, about anything.
The biggest flaw in our transfer dealings is we are not in CL. We are peeing un the wind most times.
This was all about the money They’re paying 60m and we bid 50m. Period
We could bid 60 and he will still go to CL club. That was why he preferred Barca over us. No CL is a big noose, we have lost out on targets already we were after because we didn’t make CL. That is the biggest problem.
Total Crap…..
Is that your answer? Well thats total crap as well. At least i do answer.
And it is fact!!!!!!
Every single club in the history of world doesn’t sign EVERY player they are after. What is the issue? That we didn’t sign a player we didn’t need for an over inflated price?
Yes, we do need more competition, but we have just signed Vieira, who can also play wide along with Saka, Martinelli, ESR, and even Jesus if needed. The priority right now is a LB and DM/CM. We haven’t got endless funds, so what we do have should be invested into those two positions.
Also, Saka and Raphinha play in the same position, hence he isn’t needed as Saka is already better, about 4/5 years younger, and far more potential.
Raphina is a good player but,he doesn’t feet in our system,he can do better in a team with long passes like chelsea and manchester united.secondly he doesn’t like Arsenal,we are his last option and this will affect our young team players,for me I wish him the better but I don’t want him around my lovely club,I think we should have been signing Tielemans and Martinez be4 we move to another forward players.I said it before and I repeat,I don’t no how Edu will get it!!It should be a matter of if you like us you can sign if you don’t move on.We should not repeat what cost us our top 4 spending all season on one player at the end he went to Juventus.Leeds united are using us to make good money on Raphina.Why westing time,go for Gnabry or hijack starling deal too.
No flaws, we did the same with Odegaard, Real wanted 45-50m so we had a try before you buy and then signed him for 32m. As the guys said above were were never 1st choice for Rafa and I can echo that we want players who want to be at our club for at least the next 3-5 seasons.
We could have spunked 65m and then when Barca came calling next year offering 40m and he wanted to go we would have lost him and money. I believe that is what will happen next season to Chelsea “if” they fail to challenge for anything.
Would have been nice to sign him for the right money and he was committed. But move on now theres Gnabry, Ascensio or Gakpo maybe who are all available
Yes I agree with fellow comments on this website we are promised big name signings linked with so many big names OK we have signed Jusus, but that was a done deal but the signings we have made a poor back up for our midfield, when we where promised top rate players two young signings not for now but for the future we have nearly 80 million in prize money plus 3% increase in ticket prices buy our players quicker.
I don’t agree with your premise re confidentiality, no one knew of Arsenal buying Vieira. I like Raphinha but it is not a priority position. Currently another defensive midfielder is required. I am happy with Vieira and Jesus. Definitely £60 million can be better spent, I expect a couple more signings in key positions. For Raphinha we were apparently third choice. We need players that love the club, we already have had enough journeyman chasing the money!
I didnt even finish reading ur article it is flawed and it says a lot about you.
I’d like to align with most of the commenters on here that I’m extremely glad we didn’t buy Raphina. He costs too much, is injury prone and didn’t appear to me as one who wanted to come to us. Chelsea can have him as I wouldn’t want anything or anyone threatening saka and martinellis positions , after all riess Nielsen is still in our employ and GJ can play in that position if the need arises. Let’s get another striker ( a tall one) , and a LWB then see howbtje season pans out . COYG
I am happy Chelsea got him.. The rumors of Afc being interested in Rafinha just never made sense.. Its like buying a car and you are homeless.. Afc have other positions needing immediate reinforcement.. The Partey, Tierney unreliability issues have to be dealt with first
Something of a relief frankly, that we are now set to NOT get RAPHINHA.
Paying far too much for a player who does not wish to come and then in a position in which we are not esp short, would have been a mistake.
Now. that mistake, it seems, cannot happen and so IMO its a blessing in diguise.
Though to SOME of us , just a blessing and no disguise whatsoever. I never thought he would come and said so often.
Agree with the comments on here. He himself didn’t fancy coming here and also it’s not a priority signing. His wages and transfer fee is about 65m and 250,000 repetitively which is too much IMO.
What’s your problem let him go😲😲 someone else will come more flexible than him with £40million… that was huge amount for him Gnabry is there we can take him with only £35million there is alot of options more than raphinha you seat back and wait to do there work they know…Arsenal never disappoint 🔥
You state, “I’m at an age where I been burnt enough not to believe anything till the I’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed.”
Yet sadly, you haven’t reached an age where you are self aware enough to realise that you have no idea about the details of transfers, whether what the media claims is actually true or even how transfers work in reality.
Yet still you choose to slag off the club for failings that neither you nor the media can evidence and whilst criticising others for speculating around transfers. This is exactly the sort of nonsense that destabilises the fanbase and causes unrest. Such negativity is in no way helpful to the club and is actually detrimental.
Man I have to say. I could not agree more here.
The comments seem to all be agreement that we “don’t need Raphinha anyway” but that is far from the point here. This way of doing business is all talk and no action. If we identified him as a target player and a first choice, then we should be in to get him. No team should swoop in last minute and pick him up and have us looking weak. We clearly have the money. This is what the board was crucified for when Wenger was in charge and we are still doing it in a transfer window that is “Set to be one of the best”.
People wonder why Arsenal is a laughing stock on the internet it is because of things like this. Not that this matters but there is a bit behind what everyone thinks about it. We are just in for players half assed, hence the term Rumour FC.
I am glad we are not getting this guy but you have to sit there and have some respect for yourself and think “If we were in pole position to get this guy, why did it change?”