Raphinha deal once again reveals the flaws in Arsenal’s transfer policies

Every year we seem to write the same thing regarding Arsenal’s transfer policy.

There have been agents in the past who have stated the Gunners are a laughing stock within the industry for how they do business, often dawdling and haggling over every last penny.

Nothing seems to have changed under Edu’s leadership with Chelsea now the favourites to sign Raphinha.

If that happens it will be because we were too slow in our negotiations and not aggressive enough.

I wrote 12 months ago ‘why are we always the club who are linked with players for weeks’ while a Chelsea and Liverpool seem to confirm signings within days of the rumours emerging?

That approach won’t cost us Jesus, it’s a case of when and not if that gets announced.

Yet, it’s been the worst kept secret we were in talks with Man City even before the season ended.

Why does it take so long?

That’s why your find some Gooners reserved, not wanting to believe anything until they see it official on our website.

Some of our fans have pencilled in what our starting 11 will look like, including Raphinha and Tielemans just because the media claim talks are in advanced stages.

I don’t want to put a pin in anyone’s balloon, but as I write this, our only acquisitions have been two youngsters who most have never heard of and a backup keeper.

Spurs who finished above us have strengthened more than us.

Yet I watched YouTubers question if this one of our greatest transfer windows, all on the basis of speculation.

I’m at an age where I been burnt enough not to believe anything till the I’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed.

I spent summers reading it’s when and not if Benzema arrives.

I recall a preseason where the bookies had us odds on to be Luis Suarez’s next destination.

It’s accepted we missed out on Higuain for the same reason we might now miss out on Raphinha.

Some may feel 50-60 million is paying over the odds to improve a position where we do have options.

Yet if Edu identifies him as a target, he should ask Leeds their asking price and quickly decide if he agrees with that valuation.

If not, move on to your next target.

Instead, we play out these sagas thinking Leeds will change their mind.

This is Edu’s job, something he gets paid a lot of money to do.

If he feels a player is overpriced then that’s fair but if we are missing out on Arteta’s first choice targets based on taking too long, that’s not okay.

Dan Smith

