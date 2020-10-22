Rapid Vienna v Arsenal Confirmed Team news & Predicted XI with six missing

Arsenal will take on Rapid Vienna for the first time in their history, but will do so without some key absentees.
Our side will make the trip to Austria without six first-team players, with Arsenal’s official site naming three new players sidelined since the weekend.
Rob Holding was withdrawn in the warm-up against Manchester City, being replaced by David Luiz, and is now expected to miss the next six weeks of action. Shkodran Mustafi has made the trip following his spell in the physio room, and could make his return.
Dani Ceballos has suffered bruising on his ankle, and hasn’t made the trip either, while Willian has also stayed behind with a calf injury.
Thomas Partey on the other hand is expected to make his full debut tonight, but there is no word on whether William Saliba or Alex Rúnarsson could make their long-awaited debuts.
Predicted XI:
Rúnarsson
Mustafi Luiz Tierney
Soares Partey Willock AMN
Pepe Nketiah Saka
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may well get a much-needed rest, having played the full 90 minutes of every match this season apart from our two Carabao Cup fixtures, and a break might help him regain some form.
Eddie Nketiah on the other hand has started only four times, and looks set to lead the line, while Pepe and Saka should get the nod to start on either flank.
This team should have more than enough to come away with a comfortable victory, and while I believe there is an outside chance of reverting to a back four, Maitland-Niles likely inclusion has me leaning towards our usual system.
Does any other squad members deserve a start tonight?
I thought Saliba wasn’t registered for UEL
I thought so too…
Yes… He can’t play…
He is not in 25 list squad…
Ohh God
Please no 3-4-3 again…
So frustrating to watch 3-4-3
He is too predictable…
With ball Tierney will play as LB, And LWB will take the position in Midfield..
And without ball Tierney will take the position of Left side of Defence and that other player (Saka, AMN) will take position of LWB
So easy to predict his tactics….
Even I can read his tactics without being in sports Management
It is good that Gabriel and Auba is getting some well needed rest. What about ESR? He could be tried out in the creative role with a 433 formation having Partey-Willock-ESR in the centre of the park. Onwards and Upwards Gunners, Europe here we come!
As your team GoonerP but 4-3-3 with maybe ESR instead of Willock.
Saliba can’t play as not listed in squad for Europe, but he can play in the Premier League.