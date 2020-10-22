Rapid Vienna v Arsenal Confirmed Team news & Predicted XI with six missing

Arsenal will take on Rapid Vienna for the first time in their history, but will do so without some key absentees.

Our side will make the trip to Austria without six first-team players, with Arsenal’s official site naming three new players sidelined since the weekend.

Rob Holding was withdrawn in the warm-up against Manchester City, being replaced by David Luiz, and is now expected to miss the next six weeks of action. Shkodran Mustafi has made the trip following his spell in the physio room, and could make his return.

Dani Ceballos has suffered bruising on his ankle, and hasn’t made the trip either, while Willian has also stayed behind with a calf injury.

Thomas Partey on the other hand is expected to make his full debut tonight, but there is no word on whether William Saliba or Alex Rúnarsson could make their long-awaited debuts.

Predicted XI:

Rúnarsson

Mustafi Luiz Tierney

Soares Partey Willock AMN

Pepe Nketiah Saka

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may well get a much-needed rest, having played the full 90 minutes of every match this season apart from our two Carabao Cup fixtures, and a break might help him regain some form.

Eddie Nketiah on the other hand has started only four times, and looks set to lead the line, while Pepe and Saka should get the nod to start on either flank.

This team should have more than enough to come away with a comfortable victory, and while I believe there is an outside chance of reverting to a back four, Maitland-Niles likely inclusion has me leaning towards our usual system.

Does any other squad members deserve a start tonight?