Rare Havertz goal sends Arsenal to the top of the Premier League

Kai Havertz was Arsenal’s hero as the Gunners defeated a resilient Brentford side, propelling themselves to the top of the Premier League table.
Mikel Arteta’s side had observed Liverpool and Manchester City sharing the spoils in their earlier game and knew they had to win to secure the top spot in the Premier League table, which they did.
It was not an easy game by any means, as Brentford showed why they are one of the toughest clubs to beat in the Premier League. Arsenal thought they had scored the opener in the first half when Leandro Trossard found the back of the net, but it was ruled out for offside by VAR.
In the second half, Brentford aimed to press for a victory and sensed they could win. However, Arsenal was still in pursuit of that elusive goal and had Oleksandr Zinchenko to thank for a goal-line clearance.
It appeared as though Brentford would escape with a point, but Mikel Arteta shuffled his team and brought on the highly criticized Kai Havertz as a substitute late in the game. The German would emerge as the hero of the day, heading home the game’s only goal in the 88th minute.
He couldn’t have chosen a better time to score his second goal for the Gunners and silence his critics, for now anyway.
Arsenal will need to step up their game in future but the points are in the bag and Arsenal are top and that is all that counts.
Havertz the hero. im so happy that we won. very tight match. but a win against Brentford away is a great result. especially with Liverpool and Manchester City drawing. COYG
It was a bad performance, because we almost conceded too many times. Our players are always dull after a long international break
Fortunately, lady luck smiled upon our lamp post. I think his experience as an LB in his last two international games made him learn some stuff
Gai, The mark of champions is digging deep to win even when not playing well. Though not impressed with the performance I am encouraged by the outcome. Most big teams don’t do well after the break even MCity were not up to it today they drew. Playing Brentford at their home has never been easy for any team this is their 2nd lose at the stadium this season.
Yeah, I forgot it was a derby as well
I was just a bit disappointed with Arsenal’s highly cautious approach. I wish they were more creative in the final-third
Top of the league, tricky fixture out the way. Be happy fellow gooners tonight is a good night! Enjoy!
Exactly bruv! We have to be up on our feet and enjoy the ride. COYG!
Football supporting is brutal, you have to enjoy the good times otherwise what is the point!
Well done Kai, at last. I think Tomiyasu is better at left back than at right back and a better left back than Zinchenko, even though Zinchenko made a great goal line clearance. Man of the match by far for me was Declan Rice. As for the game is was cra ……not very good.
An away game After an international break is very diffecult.Kai Havertz showed at last why we payed that amount of money for him i have faith in him that he Can delivrer given his expérience and the career he had so far despite his youth…Happy with the three points
Nice way to close out the weekend! COYG!
As the old proverb says, every journey begins with the first step so let’s hope for KH he has now set off.The result was better than the performance but, hey, we are top of the table.
THAT must be the understatement of tth century in football matches. It was, if one is truthful, an APPALLING game, dull as watching paint dry, with no pace, no interchanging of players, huge wasted time forall throw ins, free kicks and corners. .
Enough to make one weep with frustration .
Grandad, IF I had to watch THAT sort of game every week, I would give up watching football. It was hideous.
But we ARE top of the table. Though playing like that, we cannot possibly stay there long.
REALITY, and not foolishly making out something awful was acceptable. IT WAS NOT!!
What comes across as “foolish” to me is YOU and your fellow non tactical oriented fans not giving credit to the opposition who were well drilled defensively and equally as deadly on the break hence our cautious approach to prevent them from carrying out their secondary mission to stun us from a counter and it has’nt occur to you yet that we have successfully handed teams like them a dilema to chose btw low block and all out approach as we’ve got the set up to unlock both game play from opponents but it seems guys like yourself don’t do tactics.
When he came on I knew he was going to score and I’m really surprised he didn’t start. For all the flack I give him I thought a game against stout, tall defenders where we’d be putting in lots of crosses would be perfect for him. Far from a good game from both sides but job done!
Thats what we bought him for!!!!!
Really poor game again, with the exception of Declan Rice, who is our Mr Goto. Everyone else just seemed to huff and puff. Great win though and through it all back on top. They say you need a world class keeper and world class striker. We haven’t either really. Our goalie situation look more fragile the longer it goes on. We have not let that many goals in but that isn’t down to the fragile goalkeeper situation. Two goal line clearances today and lucky not to have been behind. But we move on for the time being, not quite serenely but with a bit of improvement to come, hopefully.
We need to keep Rice fit. He can not be replaced.
Raya’s stats completely disagree with that arguement on the GK. It’s also worth noting that Fleken is struggling massively to put up the numbers Raya did at Brentford which deads the arguement his stats were due to how Brentford play. Agenda’s going to agenda. We have the best defence in the league statistically and actually.
We could do with more fluidity upfront and I’m with you on signing a striker particularly if that striker has a different profile ala Vlahovic or otherwise.
No it doesn’t dead the argument, ARE YOU BLIND?
Our goalkeepers have got away with murder so far, BOTH.
? Make it make sense? Fleken is posting worse numbers than Raya therefore you can’t argue Rayas numbers were due to Brentford play style that does dead that arguement empirically literally (insert any word you like.) I swear you argue just for the sake of arguing sometimes
Rice did not have a great game. Let’s stop hyping players and read games objectively.
When Martinelli was taken out he was the most dangerous player on the field. Saka was ineffective, Odergaard was blunt, Jesus was dead on the cross, and Rice was mediocre. Ramsdale was HORRIFIC.🤦🏽♂️
Arsenal fans have to be honest; without Odergaard, Martinelli, Partey and Trossard, there’s no creativity in Arsenal. Rice is a workhorse, nothing more.
REALLY!!!! That strange, i thought he ran the show and so did the person who gave him MOM. Rediculous.
Agree Rice shows his worth.
Mohlanka Molapo Martinelli was bad today I don’t know the match you watched. Rice was one of our best player alongside saliba.
Hav about that! one of many more to come, welcome to the season proper. COYG!!!
Good win today. Not the best performance by any means, but it is win that put us on top of the league. Great teams and champion teams find ways of winning matches even when it doesn’t look likely, and arsenal did that today. Ramsdale had a bad game but he still didn’t concede so that’s a plus. We won so onto the next game.
The mark of champions, is when they win, despite not playing well.
That’s what happened today and, despite that, the squad stayed together, covered for each other and played like a real team.
The reaction to Havertz goal by his teammates showed exactly how they feel about him and the same goes for the reaction to Ramsdale – this is how the Invincibles reacted with each other and it’s something MA has created.
I’ve just finished reading the book entitled “IS YOURS GOLD?” about that great season and I can see the green roots starting with this squad.
Of course they are not yet anywhere near that status, but, if we continue to grind out results, the flair will come back.
Just need to bring in a CF, get Timber and Partey fit, along with White and THAT squad will do The Arsenal proud.
This is how DESPERATION sounds. Kai Havertz is not a competent enough player to wear the jersey assigned to him. He and a few others are blocking positions for young Arsenal talent rearing to break onto the big league.
Jog the insert whatever words you like on. If your not being paid to write this drivel then your missing an opportunity. We are top of the league, say we are top of the league! Against City and Liverpool two of Europe’s best. Good times!