Rashford the latest to be abused by idiots after Arsenal draw

When will people ever learn that there is nothing big about abusing other people on the basis of the colour of their skin or the name of their religion?
This week we have had two black Man United players, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, abused after their defeat to Sheffield United in midweek, and now Marcus Rashford has been targetted after last night’s draw at Arsenal. Now my question is; Were they the only United players on the pitch? Should not the players be abused because of the colour of their shirt after a collective defeat rather than the skin?
How can these abusers even call themselves Man United supporters if they only support the players of one particular skin colour? Where does their logic come from? Do these “fans” cheer when Rashford scores (he has over 50 goals for Man United) or do they just look the other way until he makes a mistake.
And what do these uneducated idiots even hope to achieve by abusing black players. Should Man United only buy white players and let all the talented black ones leave? How good would the team be without them? I am at a total loss to understand any reason behind their idiocy. As Rashford himself said in response last night: “Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here.
“I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated.”
Is that it? Are they looking to “get a response” from a player? Does that make them feel important in front of their similarly idiotic mates?
Well I think that good thinking people should react, perhaps even more than they do now. If anyone uttered racial abuse in my company I would call them idiots and exclude them from my society until they grew up and realised that skin colour does not affect their intelligence or humanity.
And the police and courts should be informed, and these idiots should be fined or even jailed until they realise that their actions and words are unacceptable in a so-called civilized society, whether in sport or real life…
Okay, rant over for now, but I promise you that any form of racist abuse seen on JustArsenal will see the protaginists banned immediately and their email addresses and IP addresses will be put on a list and passed on to the authorities.
What else can right-thinking civilized people do to try and help stamp this out?
Any human of any race who abuses another, racially or otherwise, displays the nature of the failed home he/ she emerged from. I cant abuse anyone on social media or verbally cuz I was raised 2 respect others. A wise man controls his emotions.
Absolute rubbish!
So people people that come from failed/broken homes” will display the nature” they emerged from? And a person like you could never abuse people because their parents are decent people?
Some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet come from failed, abusive homes.
Spot on Admin, racism is simply not allowed. But up until criminal cases are opened and there’s jail time against against any perpetrator, racism is not going anywhere anytime soon.
There are many fake fans who only support a particular footballer and doesn’t really like the club
What’s the rest of you guys views on potential Patrick Van Aanolt signing as left back cover?
He’s a very good in defending, but he’s already 30 years old. We need a young prospect who has better stamina, dribbling skill and willingness to risk his legs when racing with the opponent
Prosecute or name and shame the fools who poison society with their idiotic filth. I’m a white bloke and I have white friends and black friends and Asian friends but I really only have friends as I wont put a bloody label on my mates because of the colour of there skin. It’s time for these so called bigots to grow the hell up and get a life. My rant is now over
We are all equal
The kneeling is really making a difference! Really doing nothing. Sad thing is that small minded people can’t understand that you can be against kneeling before games and racism…
No room for racism or politics in sport, i hate both.