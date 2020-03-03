Raul Jimenez is having a superb season for Wolves.

ESPN FC pundit Craig Burley believes Wolves striker Raul Jimenez could be an ideal signing for Arsenal this summer.

The Mexico international scored in Wolves’ win away to Tottenham at the weekend, making it 22 goals in all competitions this season and showing he could surely do a job at a bigger club.

See below as Burley explains why he thinks Mikel Arteta would sign Jimenez “in a heartbeat” as he discusses how the 28-year-old could be an ideal replacement for Alexandre Lacazette after a season in and out of the Gunners’ starting XI…

In fairness, we mustn’t be disrespectful to Wolves here as they currently sit above us in the Premier League table and look a decent shout to challenge for Champions League qualification.

Were that to happen, Arsenal won’t necessarily have the easiest time to persuade Jimenez to leave Molineux for the Emirates Stadium.