“Raw street ability” Iwobi says Arsenal man has always been special

Former Arsenal man Alex Iwobi has praised Reiss Nelson for his ability which the Nigerian claimed was always evident.

Nelson has been injury-prone this season but has contributed to Arsenal’s success with some important goals and assists.

His direct running causes problems for the opposition when he comes into matches as a substitute and has contributed to the club’s success this term.

Nelson is hardly being talked about at the Emirates in the same way as the likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, but that takes nothing from the fact that he has been an impact player.

Speaking about his former teammate, Iwobi said via Talk Sport:

“He’s another one who has that raw street ability and I have to give it to him, he’s been patient.

“I think before we played them and he wasn’t even playing, he was just chilling, and I have to respect that, every time he’s come on to play he’s delivered, I think he’s been the most impactful sub this season, so I have to give it to him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson has not had many playing chances this season, but Iwobi is spot-on because whenever he steps on the pitch, the attacker delivers for us and we can trust him to stay that consistent until the end of the season.

Hopefully, he will get more chances to impact games when club football returns this weekend.

