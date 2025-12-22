Ray Parlour answers whether this is the best Arsenal defence ever?

Since the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Arsenal’s defence has consistently ranked among the best in world football, with many victories secured simply because opponents have been unable to break them down. The current squad is widely regarded as one of the strongest in the game, and expectations remain high that the team will finish the season with silverware. Whether those expectations are met remains to be seen, but there is little doubt that Arsenal possess one of the most effective defensive units in Europe at present.

Their main challenge continues to be goalscoring. If their attacking play can reach the same level of efficiency as their defensive organisation, Mikel Arteta’s side would be well placed to win major trophies. The manager is fully aware of this balance and continues to focus on refining the forward areas to match the reliability shown at the back.

A defence built for success

Historically, Arsenal have enjoyed periods defined by exceptional defensive strength, often led by players who went on to become club icons. The foundations of past title-winning sides were built on solidity and consistency, traits that are clearly visible again in the current team. Should trophies arrive, William Saliba and Gabriel are likely to be remembered in similar terms by supporters at the Emirates.

This season could mark the beginning of that legacy. The question now being asked is whether this unit stands comparison with the greatest defences the club has ever produced.

Comparing past and present

That question was put to Ray Parlour, who offered his perspective according to Sports Mole. He said, “It’s right up there. It’s certainly up there. A back six I call it. A goalkeeper’s always got to be involved. But I’ve played with some great defences, when Sol Campbell come in, Kolo Toure in that Invincible season was brilliant.

“But I look at the guys now, Gabriel’s been absolutely unbelievable. Saliba, we know how good he is. Calafiori took his chance and he’s never looked back. And obviously Timber’s been brilliant, A really good link-up player, he likes getting forward as well.

“At the moment, the defence is very, very good. If you go back to Arsene Wenger’s era, when he first turned up, he’d always say that he had one of the best back sixes of all time. And that really helps, because if you don’t concede too many goals, and you’ve got good attacking players, you’re always going to win games.”