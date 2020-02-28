Ray Parlour answers who would win if the current Liverpool side played Arsenal’s “invincibles”

Liverpool 2019/20 v Arsenal 2003/04 Ray Parlour gives his verdict.

Ray Parlour has become the latest former Arsenal player to comment on which side would win if the current Liverpool team played the Arsenal unbeaten side of 2003/2004.

Arsenal became the first and only side to play an entire Premier League season unbeaten when they lifted the Premier League title in the 2003/2004 season.

They also went on an astonishing run of 49 league games without tasting defeat before they were finally beaten.

Liverpool is just 11 games away from winning the league title unbeaten and the Reds are also five games away from beating the 49 games Arsenal went before being defeated.

Ray Parlour was part of that Arsenal squad and he has been asked who he thought would win if this Liverpool side faced himself and his Arsenal teammates of 04.

The Arsenal legend was full of praise for the current Liverpool side and he admitted that he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp’s side before going on to make his prediction.

In a video clip on Twitter Parlour said: “What a side they are, Liverpool,”

“Absolutely different class. Obviously, Champions League winners, they’re going to win the Premier League this year.”

“Can they beat the Invincibles? Now you can’t really compare teams, you really can’t.

“We had a very strong team going forward, very good defence. But Liverpool, all you got to do is respect what they’re doing at the moment, they’ve been fantastic.

“I love watching Liverpool play, so I can’t answer that question.”

He gave a little more thought and added: “I’ll go for a draw, how about that?”