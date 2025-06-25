Ray Parlour backs Arsenal’s pursuit of Sesko but points out one weakness

Former Gunner Ray Parlour is happy with Arsenal’s pursuit of Benjamin Sesko and believes the striker is a fine player, but he has pointed out one weakness that Arsenal must help him work on.

Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are the two main strikers on the Gunners’ radar this summer, with Mikel Arteta’s side expected to add just one of them to the squad. The Gunners have followed Sesko closely for more than a year and even made their pitch to him last summer.

Sesko has been on Arsenal’s radar for a long time

They did not push too hard when he turned them down at the time, choosing instead to focus on his development at RB Leipzig. Arsenal’s refusal to move for an alternative in the last window shows how much they admire the player. This summer, with a new striker high on the club’s list of priorities, they have reignited talks and are optimistic that a deal can be reached.

The Slovenian is believed to be open to the move, and discussions between the clubs are ongoing. However, Parlour has highlighted one area of concern that the coaching staff will need to address if Sesko does join.

Parlour identifies a flaw in Sesko’s game

“It’s not rocket science, is it? It’s glaring at you,” Parlour told Talk Sport. “Sesko has got everything going for him. He’s a young lad, he can improve, he’s strong, he’s quick.

“He’s not great in the air, he can do better in the air probably, if I’m being honest. But he’s on their radar.”

While this may be a valid observation, Arsenal’s staff have shown they are capable of developing players further once they arrive. Sesko’s physical tools, movement, and finishing already make him an exciting option, and the Gunners clearly see the potential for him to grow into a complete striker.

If Arsenal does complete the deal, fans will hope he can quickly adjust and become the forward they need to challenge for major trophies.

