Ray Parlour compares Arsenal man to Kevin de Bruyne

Former Arsenal man Ray Parlour is impressed by the contributions of Gabriel Jesus and reveals he is to Arsenal what Kevin de Bruyne is to Manchester City.

Jesus joined the Gunners from the Premier League champions in the last transfer window and has helped them to move above City in the league standings this term.

He does not score many goals. However, the Brazilian can be influential in games and creates many problems for opposing defenders.

This frees up his other teammates to score and helps Arsenal to keep winning.

His impact on their games is essential, and Parlour compares it to what De Bruyne does at City.

He tells Express Sports:

“It all comes down to what they win and Jesus was a different sort of player for them.

“He wasn’t the main man, always had other players around him like Aguero and De Bruyne. But at Arsenal now he’s such an important player.

“He’s probably such as important to them as De Bruyne and Aguero were to City.

“I think he’s really took that on his shoulders and really enjoys being the main man. He knows he’s going to be the main man, playing every week.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been a superb signing and it is hard not to consider him one of our best players.

Whatever success we achieve at the end of this season, he will be one of our heroes.

Hopefully, he will return from the World Cup fit enough to continue impressing us in the second half of this season.

