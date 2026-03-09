Ray Parlour does not want Arsenal to be overconfident 

Arsenal are moving closer to becoming Premier League champions for the first time in two decades, a milestone that would mark a significant moment in the club’s recent history.

The last time the Gunners lifted the league title was in 2004, and much has changed since that triumph. Many of the players who were part of that squad have long since retired from professional football, while some members of the current Arsenal first team were not even born at the time of that historic success.

It has been a lengthy wait for supporters, but the club have come close to ending their title drought in recent seasons. Over the past three consecutive campaigns, Arsenal have been firmly involved in the race for the Premier League crown and have finished as runners-up each time.

Recent title challenges

Those near misses have been particularly frustrating for the club and its fans. In two of the three seasons in which Arsenal finished second, Manchester City ultimately overtook them and secured the title.

As a result, the current campaign represents another crucial opportunity for the Gunners to return to the summit of English football finally. Avoiding another second-place finish is a key objective for the team as they approach the decisive stage of the season.

Once again, Manchester City have emerged as their primary challengers. The Citizens remain a formidable opponent in the title race, meaning Arsenal must maintain a high level of consistency in the coming matches if they hope to finish the season successfully.

Caution despite strong position

While optimism is growing among supporters, former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has urged a degree of caution. Despite acknowledging the club’s strong position, he believes it is important not to become overly confident as the campaign progresses.

Speaking via Metro Sports, Parlour said, “I’m confident but I don’t want to overshoot it.

‘I know Piers Morgan said they’re going to win it in March, this, that and the other, but I don’t want to be saying things like that because I know how hard it is and you could get a bad spell.

‘But they’re in a great position and sometimes you can be overconfident, can’t you?’

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…