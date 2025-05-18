Ray Parlour explains why Arteta might not want Premier League frontman

Arsenal continue their pursuit of a new striker, with Jean-Philippe Mateta emerging as one of the names under consideration. The Gunners are in clear need of a reliable goal scorer as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming campaign. Their current forwards have struggled to deliver the goals necessary to secure silverware, and addressing this issue is a priority ahead of next season.

Mateta has enjoyed a productive spell with Crystal Palace and is known for his efficiency in front of goal, whether starting matches or coming off the bench. This quality has reportedly placed him on Arsenal’s radar, as the club considers its attacking options. However, despite his impressive form, doubts remain regarding his suitability for Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach.

Parlour Questions Mateta’s Fit in Arteta’s System

Ray Parlour has weighed in on the situation, offering his view on Mateta’s potential move to the Emirates Stadium. Speaking on Talk Sport, the former Arsenal midfielder expressed reservations about the striker’s compatibility with Arteta’s style of play. He stated:

“I would probably [ask] that would [his] work rate be enough? I know, look, he puts the ball in the back of the net, but I think Mikel Arteta wants someone who’s going to close down.

“I mean, whether he’d be on his radar, I’m not too sure, but what he’s done at Crystal Palace, he’s been excellent. He really has. He’s got his opportunity and he’s banged the goals in.”

Arsenal’s Striker Search Remains Ongoing

Arsenal have a number of targets in mind as they evaluate their striker options this summer. Mateta is just one among several forwards being assessed, and while his recent performances have been strong, the club must consider whether he aligns with their long-term strategy.

As the Gunners look to find a frontman who not only scores but also fits Arteta’s high-pressing philosophy, Mateta remains an intriguing option, even if not the leading one.

