Ray Parlour explains why Bukayo Saka is so special to Arsenal fans

The talent of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka cannot be overlooked. Gooners appreciate his outstanding performance week in and week out. Nonetheless, there is concern regarding Mikel Arteta’s reliance on him for the right-wing position.

If one thing sticks out about Arsenal’s lineup, it’s Saka’s presence on the right wing. The 22-year-old has made the right wing his own, and no one else in the club can play it as well as he can. There were requests for Arteta to sign a trustworthy backup for him in the summer, but that deal has yet to materialise.

For now, Arsenal’s No. 7 is the sole reliable option on the right wing until another elite right winger is added next year. Although Trossard and Reiss Nelson could play right wing, it is not their first position; therefore, Saka may wind up playing even more than last season.

The Englishman playing more may put him at risk of injury or burnout. However, Ray Parlour’s recent comments on him show that this is not the case, as he saw firsthand how Saka takes care of himself during a recent visit to Arsenal’s training ground, which explains why he is always available and ready to play for Arsenal or England.

“He is a massive player for both Arsenal and England,” the former Gunners star told talkSPORT. “He never gets injured and out; he is always playing; he is always fit to play. He is a real grounded young man, always smiling, enjoys his football. He has been an absolute revelation for Arsenal, especially.

“Little things like, I went to the training ground not so long ago, and every single player had the day off, but he was in because he wanted to do a warm down. That sort of professionalism that makes him say I want to go in and look after myself, and that is why he plays every week because he does look after him self.

“Every single person likes him. Even if you are a neutral and you do not even like Arsenal, he is always doing the best he can whether it is for Arsenal and England.”

Saka is on his way to becoming the best of all time. He was recently named England’s player of the year for his outstanding performance last season. He was selected for the PFA team of the year and was named the PFA young player of the year after a spectacular league run in which he scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 38 league appearances. He already has two league goals in four games this season. Lest we forget, he is also one of the 30 nominees for the Balloon d’Or, together with Captain Martin Odegaard.

May he continue to thrive and drive Arsenal to even greater heights.

