Ray Parlour gives his north London derby prediction and it is a little surprising

Former Gunner, Ray Parlour, is struggling to predict who will win the North London derby between Tottenham and his former club today and admit it’s a close call.

Both clubs haven’t been overly impressive in this campaign even though Arsenal enters the game with better recent league form.

The Gunners have recovered from losing their opening three league matches to win their last two with clean sheets.

Spurs, on the other hand, head into the game with back to back 3-0 losses against Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

However, the Lilywhites had started their campaign with a three-game winning streak.

In derbies, form rarely counts and the game could go either way, but Parlour is still struggling to pick the winning team.

He says he can understand that most people will expect the match to end in a draw because none of the clubs will want to lose the game.

Before adding that both teams are too close to pick out who will win it.

“I think it could definitely go either way,” he told the TalkSport Breakfast.

“Most people will be on a draw I imagine, which wouldn’t be a bad result for Spurs or Arsenal.

“You never want to lose these games when you go into a north London derby, but Arsenal are on a bit of a high.

“It’s a really hard one to call.”

It is a little surprising that Parlour has not gone for an Arsenal win and that goes to show how much confidence has been damaged over the last few years.