Ray Parlour gives his opinion on Arsenal’s pursuit of Kai Havertz

Arsenal’s pursuit of Chelsea star Kai Havertz in the current transfer window has gained momentum, surprising many in the process.

The Gunners are keen to bolster their striking options and view the German international as a potential solution to their goal-scoring woes.

While there is a section of Arsenal’s fanbase that supports the move for Havertz, not all fans share the same enthusiasm, and there are differing opinions on whether he would be a suitable addition to the squad.

One notable doubter of the potential transfer is former Arsenal player Ray Parlour, who has expressed his reservations regarding the move.

He said on Talk Sport as quoted by Metro Football:

‘You need an out and out goal-scorer, if you’re Arsenal,.

‘They’ve got so much good back-up play behind the striker, but they need someone to put the ball in the net.

‘For me, I don’t think that’s the right signing but obviously Edu and Mikel Arteta will be talking behind the scenes and thinking he can play here or there. There might be a plan for him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz is not so different from the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, which is why this transfer does not make a lot of sense.

He is a good attacker, but we have many good attackers and need a player who can actually score over 20 league goals within a season.

Havertz has not done that before now. We can trust him to score some goals for us, but maybe not as many as we would wish.

