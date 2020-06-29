Ray Parlour gives his opinion on what Mikel Arteta should do with David Luiz

David Luiz has become a problem at Arsenal even though he was signed to solve the problem that the club has been suffering for some years now at the back.

The Brazilian, on his day, is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and he can lead Arsenal to a clean sheet, however, that happens sparingly.

He has shown too much desire to take uncalculated risks, and that has continued to cost Arsenal points and games.

Being that he is over the age of 30, it is obvious that there is very little he can improve on at the moment and Ray Parlour has suggested that he is tried in another position.

Now that he has been given a new deal, we can’t help but have him in our team next season, however, Parlour advises that he is played in midfield instead since he has a nice passing range and when he makes a mistake, there would be defenders to cover for him.

Parlour told PA Sport as quoted by Goal.com: “He makes too many mistakes, and at 33 he is not going to learn.

“You have to look a little bit higher than David Luiz.

“He could be a squad player and you could play him as a holding midfielder.

“He has got a range of passing and you know if you make a mistake there you have centre-halves behind you, that could be a role for him.”