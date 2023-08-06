Ray Parlour gives his prediction on Arsenal challenging for title this season

Ray Parlour is very positive about this Premier League season for Arsenal and expects them to challenge for the league crown again.

The Gunners were in the running to win the league in the last campaign as they challenged Manchester City for the title.

Mikel Arteta’s side had not made the top four since 2017, so few people expected them to spend over 200 days atop the league standings.

However, in the next campaign, they would be taken seriously and have bolstered their squad with some of the best players they can get.

The Gunners have signed Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz. These new additions to the squad give Parlour confidence that they will challenge for the league again.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

“Declan Rice and my old Invincibles midfield team-mate Edu could both play big roles in ending Arsenal’s 20-year wait for a Premier League title.

“After being lucky enough to spend quality time with them on the pre-season tour of the US, I came away with a very good feeling about the chances of my old club.

“I expect Arsenal to be fighting for the title again. With three good signings so far in Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, Arsenal should be able to once again compete with City for the title.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Premier League is not an easy feat, but we showed last season that we can achieve it if we play well.

Our new signings should make us better and we expect an even better season this term.