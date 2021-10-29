Ray Parlour hails Arsenal’s signing of “demanding” new boy

Ray Parlour is impressed by Aaron Ramsdale and he has hailed the Arsenal new boy for his performance since he joined the club, as well as his on-field vocal nature.

The former Bournemouth shot-stopper looks to have a good command of his goal area and is always giving instructions to the players in front of him.

Parlour uses an example from the game against Aston Villa to prove that the Englishman is quite vocal, which he believes it’s a great attribute.

He said on TalkSport as quoted by HITC: “Ramsdale has been excellent. He really has. Since he has got his opportunity. Behind-the-scenes, they lost Martinez to Villa, who had a really good end to the season and got good money for him.

“Then you are thinking ‘wait a minute, you have spent £30 million on Ramsdale, is that money well spent?’. It looks like it has been a really good deal for Arsenal in recent weeks because he has played really well.

“What I like about it as well is when they conceded against Villa, you should have seen him, coming out of his box and having a go at people. That’s what you want from your keeper. Jens Lehmann was like that. Demanding.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has been crying out for a goalkeeper that has a good command of his goal and can also help to lead the defence.

We have gotten that in Ramsdale now and it seems we are settled in that department at the moment.

In front of him, we also have some of the best defenders in England and that means we have a solid base to build our attacks from.

If these players continue to perform well, we can be assured that we could end this campaign back inside the European places, at least.