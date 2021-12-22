Ray Parlour makes a bold statement about Arteta and the Arsenal dressing room

Arsenal legend, Ray Parlour, is confident Mikel Arteta has total control of the dressing room at the Emirates now.

The Spaniard has had to make some big decisions recently, including stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his Arsenal captaincy.

That was a major decision, considering the striker has a tremendous influence on other players in the squad.

However, things have only been better since they have banished Auba from the team, and Parlour reckons the former midfielder is leading his players as expected.

He told TalkSport: ‘I think he’s got the dressing room now. I know it was big news with Aubameyang and what’s happened to him and he’s a big figurehead in that dressing room,’ he added.

‘But since Aubameyang hasn’t been in the side, I’ve seen a good spirit which, sometimes if you leave out an influential player like Aubameyang, then you might have a problem.

‘He got the deadwood out, he got the people he wanted to out. Now if you go through the team, the back four is 24, 23, 22. Ramsdale has been a massive influence, I know it was a poor result against Everton, but other than that it’s been pretty good.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has got to have enough control of this dressing room to succeed at the Emirates.

He is showing he wants a disciplined squad with his action, and banishing Auba from the team will make the rest of the squad take him seriously.

The striker might return to the team before this season ends, but he now understands no one will be placed above the team.