Ray Parlour names one Arsenal player he expects to leave this summer

Arsenal are expected to make several adjustments to their squad in the summer, and Ray Parlour believes one attacking player could depart when the season concludes. The Gunners are continuing to refine their squad as they aim to remain competitive at the highest level.

Mikel Arteta is currently overseeing one of the strongest Arsenal teams in recent years, and the club is determined to build on that foundation. Continued investment is anticipated, with several high-profile players reportedly under consideration as potential additions.

Squad reshaping and transfer strategy

Alongside their recruitment plans, Arsenal are also focused on streamlining the squad. Offloading players who are no longer central to the manager’s plans is viewed as an important step in maintaining balance and creating room for new arrivals.

Financial considerations may also play a role, as the club could need to generate funds through sales before completing further signings. This approach reflects a broader strategy of careful squad management and long-term planning.

One player whose future appears uncertain is Gabriel Jesus. The forward has struggled for consistent game time and remains under contract until the summer of 2027. Given his situation, there is increasing speculation that Arsenal could consider offers for him at the end of the campaign.

Parlour’s view on Jesus’ future

As reported by Football365, Parlour suggested that both the club and the player may be open to a departure. He said, “I think Jesus might leave at the end of the season, he is at that age where he wants to be playing week in, week out.”

He added, “We could lose him. We had four strikers when I played. That’s what I don’t understand. Bring in another one anyway whether or not he leaves. That can give the other options a lift because they see the standard being set.”

These comments highlight the importance of regular playing time for established players, as well as the benefits of maintaining strong competition within the squad.

Arsenal’s decisions in the transfer window will ultimately shape the direction of the team, as they look to balance departures with strategic additions.