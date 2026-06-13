Ray Parlour names two players he wants at Arsenal this summer

Ray Parlour has named two players he believes Arsenal should sign during this transfer window, with the Gunners already linked with moves for both stars as they continue their efforts to strengthen the squad.

This is expected to be another busy summer for Mikel Arteta’s side as Arsenal look to ensure their squad remains competitive. Any move for a new player will depend on whether the club believe that individual can improve the team and help them challenge for major honours.

Parlour identifies two ideal signings

Arsenal will continue to do their best to recruit the right players, and Parlour has now highlighted two names he feels could make a significant difference. He believes Morgan Rogers and Eli Junior Kroupi possess the quality required to enhance the current squad.

According to Standard Sport, Parlour said: “I think Rogers is a fantastic player. He can play off the left hand side as well. I think we need someone off the left.

“I don’t know what will happen with Trossard or Martinelli, but Rogers can play in the No. 10 role as well, which he’s done very well at Aston Villa.

“I’m interested to see where Rogers plays for England at the World Cup.

“Kroupi’s a very good, talented player, there’s no doubt about that. He’s a young player, and you know Mikel Arteta can make players even better when they’re young, so that would be a good signing.”

Why Rogers and Kroupi appeal

Parlour’s endorsement reflects the qualities both players have displayed in recent seasons. Rogers has developed into one of the Premier League’s standout performers at Aston Villa and has demonstrated his versatility by excelling in several attacking positions.

His ability to operate on the left flank or in a more central role could provide Arsenal with additional tactical flexibility. That adaptability is likely to appeal to Arteta as he continues to refine his squad.

Kroupi, meanwhile, has only spent one season in England’s top flight but has already made a major impression. The young forward finished as the highest-scoring teenager in the division and has attracted attention because of his potential.

Arsenal have consistently looked to invest in emerging talent alongside established stars, and Kroupi fits that profile. If the Gunners decide to pursue either player, Parlour clearly believes they would strengthen the squad ahead of another demanding campaign.

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