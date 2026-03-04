Ray Parlour offers Lewis-Skelly advice on getting back his Arsenal place

Myles Lewis Skelly has been urged to intensify his efforts in training in order to regain the full trust of Mikel Arteta, as he continues to struggle for regular game time at Arsenal.

The defender was in outstanding form last season as the Gunners’ first-choice left back and impressed again during pre-season in his attempt to retain that role. However, circumstances have changed this term. He lost his starting position to Riccardo Calafiori, and the arrival of Piero Hincapie has further pushed him down the pecking order, leaving him as the third choice option in that position.

Competition for Places

Despite being regarded internally as one of the club’s important players, Lewis Skelly has found opportunities limited. Arsenal have even deployed Jurrien Timber at left back in certain fixtures, highlighting the depth of competition within the squad. While such decisions are based on tactical considerations and training performances, they underline the challenge facing the young defender.

Arteta is known for selecting his starting eleven based on standards shown during training sessions, making daily performances at London Colney crucial for players seeking to re-establish themselves. Lewis Skelly must therefore demonstrate consistency, determination and readiness to seize any opportunity presented to him.

Advice from Parlour

Arsenal are believed to value him highly and have shown no desire to lose him, a position that may remain unchanged in the summer. However, the player himself will naturally want increased minutes on the pitch to continue his development.

Speaking to the Metro, Ray Parlour offered advice on how he can navigate the situation: “I’m from the outside looking in, I don’t know what they do in training or what the attitudes with players who are left is like. But what I would say is when you are left out, you are still in the manager’s plans but you have to work that bit harder. Make sure the manager sees you and that you are ready to do anything to get into that side.”

His comments emphasise the importance of perseverance and professionalism as Lewis Skelly aims to reclaim a prominent role at the Emirates.