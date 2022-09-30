Ray Parlour omits Arsenal’s key performers from his combined NLD starting XI

Arsenal and Tottenham are among the top three clubs in England now on current form, and that makes this weekend’s North London Derby an exciting game to watch.

Both clubs would be keen to beat the other to maintain their bright start to the season.

With 1 point separating them, this is a chance for Mikel Arteta’s men to open a sizeable gap between themselves and their neighbours.

Spurs also want to win the title under Antonio Conte, so they will fight until the end.

Their pursuit of success this season has been helped by some outstanding performers in their respective squads.

Former Gunner, Ray Parlour, has named his combined starting XI with players from both teams.

He named an exciting team. However, Talk Sports reports he omitted two top performers from Arteta’s team.

There was no room for the in-form Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus after he opted for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus and Martinelli have been two of the finest players in the Premier League this season.

Their fine form is one reason we remain in the running for the league title.

Seems that Son and Kane have got the nod from Parlour based on nothing more than reputation.