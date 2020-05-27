Ray Parlour opens up on Arsenal’s fears over Thierry Henry when he first joined them

Thierry Henry is one of the Premier League’s greatest ever imports, however, the Frenchman wasn’t always thought of that way.

He joined Arsenal after struggling at Juventus and Manchester United also famously passed up the chance to sign him.

When he moved to the Emirates, he wasn’t exactly expected to set the world on fire as he would eventually do, and former Gunner Ray Parlour has revealed that they had their reservations about the former Monaco man’s finishing.

He revealed that he and his teammates thought that they would never win the Premier League with Henry as a striker, and when the Frenchman went seven games without scoring the alarm bells started to ring.

Parlour told Sky Sports’ The Football Show, as quoted by the Sun: “Henry was amazing, when he first turned up, we thought he couldn’t hit a barn door.

“Seven games, scoring no goals, we can’t win the league with Thierry.”

Henry would eventually prove his doubters wrong and become Arsenal’s greatest ever goalscorer netting 228 goals for the Gunners across two spells after leaving the club to join Barcelona and rejoining them on loan from New York Red Bulls.

The Frenchman is now trying to build a reputation for himself as a manager and hopefully, he will be just as successful in management as he was as a player.