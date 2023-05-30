Who is your choice for Arsenal’s best-value signing of the 2022/23 season?

Who is your choice for Arsenal’s signing of the season – out of Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, and Jorginho?

I’m sure, like many, you’ll struggle to choose between Jesus, Zinchenko, and Trossard as your signing of the season; the trio has improved Arsenal in their own right.

Interestingly, when asked the same question, the Arsenal legend Ray Parlour made a strange pick. Parlour argues that of the new arrivals this season, Jorginho has stood out for him. He argues the other signings just gave us value worth their investment, but Jorginho, for £12 million, exceeded all expectations in excelling at the Emirates.

“Jorginho has done a good job in midfield. He’s got good experience for the money [Arsenal paid],” Parlour told the Metro.

“I’m going off the value of the players signed. Trossard has also been an excellent signing. Jesus leads the line very well.

“But probably for the money they spent and the experience they got, which they needed, as well as a backup in midfield, I would go for Jorginho. For the last two or three games, he has been really good.

“You can’t buy experience. He knows what needs to be done to win trophies. Zinchenko has been excellent as well.”

Other than Jorginho, Parlour named Bukayo Saka the young player of the season, Martin Odegaard the player of the season, Gabriel Martinell the most improved, and Ben White the unsung hero.

So, Jorginho is Parlour’s pick; tell us which new signing impressed you this season and has given us the most value for our money?

