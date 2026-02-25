Ray Parlour picks his ideal Gabriel Jesus replacement

Ray Parlour
Ray Parlour believes Gabriel Jesus could leave Arsenal at the end of the season and has suggested Julian Alvarez as a potential replacement for the Brazilian striker.

Jesus has been an important figure for Arsenal for much of his time at the club. Mikel Arteta has consistently shown faith in him, even during periods when his goal return has not met expectations. His work rate and link-up play have often justified his inclusion in the starting eleven.

With Kai Havertz now operating primarily in midfield, Jesus is regarded as the second-choice striker behind Viktor Gyokeres, who arrived in the summer. The Brazilian has recently returned from a long-term injury and is battling to regain his place in the side.

Uncertain Future in Attack

Gyokeres understands that he must continue improving to secure his starting role, and his recent performances suggest progress at a crucial stage of the campaign. Mikel Merino is another option capable of leading the line, giving Arteta flexibility in attack.

However, if Arsenal decide to reduce their attacking options, Jesus appears the most likely candidate to depart. His current contract runs until 2027, and there have been no public discussions about an extension. That situation could encourage the club to consider a sale while his value remains significant.

Julian Alvarez
(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Parlour’s Preferred Replacement

Parlour has identified Julian Alvarez as an ideal addition should Jesus move on. As reported by the Metro, he said, “I think Jesus might leave at the end of the season, he is at that age where he wants to be playing week in, week out.

“We could lose him. We had four strikers when I played. That’s what I don’t understand. Regardless of Jesus leaving, bring in another one anyway. That can give the other options a lift because they see the standard being set.

“For me, Alvarez would be a great addition to the squad. There will always be people coming and going in the summer because it’s a big squad and they can’t keep everyone happy. But Alvarez would be a fantastic option to have with his pace and what we saw at Man City.”

