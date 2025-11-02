Ray Parlour points out what could stop Saka joining Arsenal’s all-time greats

One Arsenal star has been tipped to join the club’s all-time greats, but only if he does one thing: commit his future to Arsenal.

Ray Parlour recently sat down with Arsenal Fan Reaction on TikTok, where he was asked to name the five best Arsenal players of all time.

To no surprise, he had Bukayo Saka among them, admitting that the star boy is already on par with club icons Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams and Liam Brady.

Saka among the best Gunners of all time

To the amusement of many Gooners, Parlour even suggested that Saka has surpassed Ian Wright and Patrick Vieira in the conversation about Arsenal’s greatest-ever players.

“I’d say Saka at the moment,” Parlour said. “He could, potentially, be there. He’s going to break all the records, appearances, if he stays at Arsenal.”

While it’s hard to argue against those claims, Saka still has more to prove before he can truly be called an Arsenal legend. His individual brilliance is there for all to see – the goals, the assists, the moments of magic – but they will mean little if he fails to guide Arsenal to major honours.

To truly cement his legacy, Saka must lead the club to silverware. Whether it is the Premier League, the Champions League, or both, only then will his place among the greats be beyond question.

A subdued start to the season

That said, it is not widely discussed, but Arsenal’s No.7 has not quite hit top gear this campaign. Injuries have played their part, but he still needs to raise his level. His showing against Burnley, in particular, was far from convincing.

We all know what he is capable of. If he gets fired up, Saka could single-handedly drive Arsenal to the title and end the club’s 22-year wait for a league crown.

Still, as Parlour rightly points out, Saka can only become an Arsenal legend if he stays loyal and resists the lure of a big-money move elsewhere. He must avoid the temptation of a 2012-style Robin van Persie exit.

There has been talk of a new deal for the winger, and fans will be hoping that it gets done soon.

What do you think, Gooners? Can Saka go on to join Arsenal’s all-time greats?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…