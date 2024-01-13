Ray Parlour predicts the outcome of Arsenal’s striker search this month

Arsenal is reportedly desperate to secure a striker in the current transfer window, recognising the need for additional goal-scoring prowess to contend for the league title under Mikel Arteta’s management.

Despite significant spending in the summer, Arsenal did not secure a frontman, relying on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to fill the role. However, both players have not met the expectations set for them, impacting Arsenal’s goal-scoring capabilities.

Arsenal is eager to address this issue in the current transfer window, but financial constraints may pose a challenge. According to Ray Parlour, a former Arsenal player, the club might lack the financial resources needed to acquire the calibre of striker required to enhance their attacking options

He tells Talk Sport:

“Ivan Toney, a lot of clubs are looking at his side and we cannot spend that kind of money.

“We would love to, we desperately need a striker, but we haven’t got the money to do it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We clearly know what we need and have been working on a solution for weeks, but it is difficult for us to achieve it because there is no money.

It would be interesting to see if we will sell some players and fund a move for a new striker in the coming days.

