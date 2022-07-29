Ray Parlour predicts where Arsenal will finish next season

Ray Parlour believes Arsenal can finish this season inside the top four because they have strengthened the squad.

The former Gunner has watched his beloved team add some impressive names to their squad in this transfer window and he is excited about the campaign ahead.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been England’s best clubs and they have also added new players to their group.

Parlour predicts them to finish first and second on the league’s final standings.

He then makes Arsenal the club that finishes third, followed by Tottenham, meaning Chelsea and Manchester United will not be in Europe’s top club competition next season.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football: “I would go Manchester City to win it. Then Liverpool, definitely. I think Arsenal have to aim for third. That’s going to be their aim. If they can keep everyone fit, one more player coming in, then they have a decent squad.

“So I am going to go third for Arsenal and then Spurs will be good [for fourth]. But I think Chelsea are going to struggle this season. Unless they make some signings, they might make a couple before the window closes and then you might change your mind. However, Spurs have to win a trophy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Finishing third on the league table this season would be hard for Arsenal, but it is something we should aim for.

With a poor squad in the last term, we nearly made the top four, however, we have added some new names to the group and we should do better than a fifth-place finish.